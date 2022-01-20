In a game with delay and ‘blackout’, São Paulo beats Cruzeiro and advances to the semifinals of Copinha

THE São Paulo is in the semifinals of Copinha. In a game with a lot of emotion and blackout in São Caetano, Tricolor turned to face the cruise and won by 2 to 1. Ageu put Raposa in front, but Maioli and Vitinho scored and put Tricolor in the semifinal of Copa São Paulo, when they will face Palmeiras.

GAME STARTS WITHOUT BIG EMOTIONS

After all the problems in Anacleto, such as lack of electricity and ambulance, which delayed the start of the game, the match started without many chances. Both teams tried to get to the attack, but they failed in the offensive constructions.

CRUISE CREATES CHANCE AND OPENS THE SCOREBOARD

As the game went on, the odds went out. Cruzeiro responded in the 29th minute. Victor Diniz invaded the area, was almost without an angle, but risked the shot. Young made a good save, sending it to a corner. In charge, there was no way. After hitting the small area, Ageu went up and tested to the back of the goal, opening the score for the Cruzeiro team.

STADIUM SUFFERS ‘BLACK OUT’ AND GAME STOPS FOR TEN MINUTES

The energy, which had already given Anacleto problems, dropped again in the 35th minute. About ten minutes later, it was re-established and returned to the continuity of the match. Cruzeiro scared São Paulo again in the 55th minute. After a corner kick in the area, Kaiki took a chance on a half-moon after a rebound and the ball passed very close to Young’s goal.

DRAW BEFORE BREAK

São Paulo improved before the end of the first stage. At 63, Caio was left with the leftovers in the area, but punctured. But a minute later, Tricolor equalized. Caio received a good pass on the right, crossed low into the area and Maioli arrived to hit hard after a deflection and swell the net.

SECOND HALF STARTS WITH CHANCES

The first minutes of the final stage were more pressured by São Paulo, which lost a great chance. At four minutes, after Cruzeiro’s wrong departure, Luiz Henrique played for Caio, who crossed low on the back line. Vitinho, in the small area, punctured. Three minutes later, Caio received on the left wing, cleaned to the middle and kicked hard, crossed. The ball exploded on Cruzeiro’s crossbar.

TRICOLOR KEEPS PRESSING AND DENIVYS SAVES THE CRUISE

Cruzeiro could not bring danger to Young’s goal. Meanwhile, São Paulo continued creating chances and came close to scoring in the 14th minute, Luiz Henrique received a great pass from Vitinho, came face to face with Denivys and finished off balance. The goalkeeper landed well and made a great save.

The Cruzeiro archer reappeared two minutes later. Luiz Henrique made a great move and played a cavadinha to Caio, who hit a cross for Denivys to save.

SAO PAULO VIRA

São Paulo continued better than Cruzeiro, who could not threaten Young’s goal. At 32, after a bomb in the area, Denivys made a beautiful save. However, in the next move, João Adriano was triggered on the baseline, crossed to the middle of the area and Vitinho finished. The ball deflected in the defense and entered the goal.

CRUISE PRESSES

Behind the score, Cruzeiro began to have more presence in the attack. With 37 minutes, Alex Matos received a free kick at the penalty spot and kicked over the goal. At 43, after a cross in the area, Breno hit and the ball went over Young’s goal.

CRUISE 1 X 2 SÃO PAULO

Date and time: January 19, 2022, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Place: Anacleto Campanella Stadium, in São Caetano do Sul (SP)

Referee: Rodrigo Gomes Paes Domingues

Auxiliaries: Italo Magno by Paula Andrade and Leandra Aires Cossette

goals: Haggai (1-0) (30’/1st), Maioli (1-1) (64’/1st), Vitinho (1-2) (32’/2nd)

Yellow Cards: Daniel (CRU), Vitinho and Guilherme (SAO)

Red Cards:

Public: 4327 fans

​

CRUISE

Denivys, Riquelmy, Matheus, Paulo and Kaiki; Miticov, Ageu (Vitor Roque, at 10’/2ºT), Vitinho (Paulinho, at 38’/2ºT) and Daniel; Alex Matos and Victor Diniz (Breno, at 18’/2nd). Technician: Mario Henrique.

SÃO PAULO

Young, Nathan, Beraldo, Guilherme and Pablo; Léo, Caio (Negrucci, at 49’/2ºT), Luiz Henrique (Patryck, at 49’/2ºT) and Vitinho (Ythallo, at 40’/2ºT); Petri and Maioli (João Adriano, at 27’/2nd). Technician: Alex.