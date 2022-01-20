In addition to Lázaro and Matheus França, another young man trains with Flamengo’s main team and is watched by Paulo Sousa

Since the 10th of January, Paulo Sousa and the new technical commission of Flamengo they work daily for the 2022 season. Among their tasks is the observation and development of young people from the basic categories. In these first two weeks, three Nest boys are completing core group activities frequently. They are the attacking midfielders Lázaro and Matheus França, already best known in the Nation, and the defender Cleiton.

Cleiton will turn 19 years old on April 25th. Holder in the victories over Forte-ES and Floresta-CE in Copa SP, the defender is part of the group that returned from the competition to reinforce the group that will play in the beginning of Carioca with Fábio Matias, coach of the Under-20. However, in view of the low in the defensive sector, Cleiton has completed the activities of the main squad, in Ninho do Urubu, and is observed by the new coach and technical commission of Flamengo.

Among the nine departures from Flamengo for 2022 is Bruno Viana. In addition to him, Paulo Sousa does not have Rodrigo Caio available, who is recovering from an arthroscopy performed on his right knee due to an infection at a point at the site. Shirt 3 does not have a recovery period, said Dr. Marcio Tannure.

Therefore, David Luiz, Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira are the defenders of the professional squad that are performing the pre-season in Flamengo at the moment. In addition to them, Gabriel Noga has integrated training under the command of Paulo Sousa. So, like Cleiton. Noga graduated from Ninho and is 19 years old.

Given this scenario, the position of defender was one of those identified by Paulo Sousa as lacking for the season, and the club seeks specific reinforcements. In addition to the defender, the football department is after names for the goal and for the role of defensive midfielder. If Michael leaves, the club will need replacement in the sector.

In his presentation as Flamengo’s coach, on January 10, Paulo Sousa was asked how he would work with young talents coming from the club’s youth divisions. Citing Matheus França and Lázaro, two of the promising talents who are already being watched by European clubs, the coach said that the best way to help them is by having a team with a defined standard.

– Matheus França, Lázaro… Any other young player who is transitioning to the first team will have his space for progression. The best way to help the player who comes from the base is to have a very clear, defined and organized team to be able to help in the growth of this player. This player needs to have the potential and the right attitude to have continued growth. Because many young people think they have arrived when they are incorporated into the main cast. There is still a lot to do – said the coach, before adding:

– We have to invest in these players who have the capacity to represent our club. The crowd will charge because they don’t think about the young man. It will charge for its performance – concluded the Portuguese commander in his presentation.