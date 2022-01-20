In Ukraine, Blinken warns of impending Russian border attack

KYIV – Two days before a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister in Geneva, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said this Wednesday, 19th, that the Russia could attack the Ukraine at any time and warned of confrontation and consequences if you do.

Blinken made the remarks while speaking with American officials at the US Embassy in the Ukrainian capital, where he landed Wednesday morning in the latest show of US support for the government of the embattled country.

Russia is already supporting an insurgency in eastern Ukraine, and Moscow’s decision to deploy a massive force near the country’s eastern border was a source of enormous concern, Blinken said.

“We know that there are plans to further increase this force in a very short term and this gives President Putin the ability, also in a very short term, to take more aggressive action against Ukraine,” he said.

Both the Kremlin and US officials sounded pessimistic after a third round of talks on Eastern European security last week, with a Russian diplomat saying talks with the West were approaching a “dead end”.

Against this backdrop, Blinken met in the morning with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and later with his foreign minister, Dimitro Kuleba.

It was unclear whether Blinken had promised them specific new support measures to deter Moscow or to fight the Russian military in the event of a full-scale invasion, but a State Department official confirmed Wednesday that the Biden administration approved in the month. passed an additional $200 million defensive security aid to Ukraine.

Blinken is due to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergei V. Lavrov, on Friday in Geneva. US officials played down hopes of any progress at the meeting, which they described as an opportunity to test whether Moscow is serious about the talks. But the White House also said on Tuesday that it hoped to highlight that “there is a diplomatic path forward.”

Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops along its western border with Ukraine, although precise estimates vary. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that “Russia could, at any time, launch an attack on Ukraine.”

Russian officials are urging the United States to provide a formal, written response to a set of demands issued by the Kremlin, which included a legally binding pledge by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) never to admit Ukraine as a member.

US officials have given no indication that Blinken will deliver such a document to Lavrov.

Speaking at a forum in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei A.Ryabkov repeated his government’s earlier denial that Moscow had plans to transfer its forces to Ukraine.