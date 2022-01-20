In unprecedented protest, UBS doctors in SP narrate exhaustion routine – 01/20/2022

“I’m terrible, exhausted, I can’t take it anymore”, said in despair the doctor N.*, 32, a professional at a UBS (Basic Health Unit) in São Paulo, who preferred not to be identified for fear of suffering retaliation. She participated in the protest organized by Simesp (São Paulo Doctors Union) this Wednesday (19), in front of the City Hall of the capital of São Paulo. The event brought together about 100 people.

The mobilization calls for new hiring of health professionals in the UBSs, a service that is especially overloaded with the new wave of covid-19 cases. A strike was scheduled for the same day, but was prohibited from being carried out by an injunction from the São Paulo Justice.

The group walked towards the Municipal Health Department, central region, where the protest ended. Unions from other health care categories, popular movements and some parliamentarians also attended, such as state deputy Carlos Gianazzi (PSOL) and councilors Juliana Cardoso (PT) and Luana Alves (PSOL).

“When the pandemic started, we, health professionals, embraced the population, and we didn’t stop working. Even with fear of our loved ones getting sick and dying, and of ourselves getting sick and dying. The political class, however, abandoned us, Yes. We’ve been fighting for 2 years. We see that nothing has changed in terms of health quality improvements, it just got worse”, laments the doctor.

Augusto Ribeiro Silva, 30, psychiatrist at a UBS in Itaquera and director of Simesp, in the act on Wednesday (19) Image: Manuela Azenha/UOL

Doctors who get sick

According to Augusto Ribeiro Silva, 30, a psychiatrist at a UBS in Itaquera and director of Simesp, the low adherence of professionals to the act was precisely because of the injunction that prevented the paralysis of the category. He stated that, despite this, union mobilization has unprecedented support from the category. “We held meetings with more than 150 doctors. Yesterday we had 200 — that’s a third of the professionals now working in primary care”, he says. The union will meet again with the municipal health secretary, Edson Aparecido dos Santos, on January 27, and there is already the possibility of a strike by the category happening the next day, if the claims are not met.

“The burden of caring for mild cases, which are predominant at this time of the pandemic, is completely falling on the back of primary care. It is a gigantic increase in demand, with many professionals on leave and without replacement. In the municipality there are 3,000 doctors on leave, in January. There are doctors attending up to 8 patients per hour. We can’t handle the demand of the UBS in fact, which is to care for chronic patients, those who cannot leave the house, who need home visits”, explains Augusto.

N. reports that the patients she saw before the pandemic are in much worse health than they were two years ago. “I’ve been at my UBS for three years and it’s like I haven’t even stepped foot there. My patients just can’t find me because I’m caring for patients with covid-19. This demand shouldn’t be mine anymore, two years later. go back to doing my job, which is to take care of pregnant women, the elderly, chronic patients, bedridden. These people die in silence. Nobody sees it”, laments the doctor, who believes the solution is simple. “It’s just the City Hall to create ‘flu’s and put special teams to care for covid. UBS goes back to being UBS and we go back to taking care of our patients.”

Protest by doctors from the municipal health network, in São Paulo Image: Manuela Azenha/UOL

Marco Antonio dos Santos, 44, a family and community health doctor, works at a UBS and is part of a team that takes care of the Pankararu indigenous community. He reports that, in January, the unit reached 40 people in one morning. “This is way beyond the proper limit. We should be seeing 4 people per hour, that is, an appointment every 15 minutes — which is already a short time. But now we’re seeing twice that.” Of a team of nine doctors at UBS, two were on leave in early January and another resigned.

At the UBS in the west of São Paulo where S*, 30, works, there should be seven doctors, but there are only 5 hired. Three of them are away due to respiratory symptoms, awaiting test results. “In other words, we are two doctors working instead of seven”, says the health professional, who has just returned after a week away from having contracted influenza.

With the flu at the end of 2021, N. spent 14 days at home. She reports, however, that other professionals get sick and continue working so as not to overload their colleagues, as there is no replacement.

P*, 32, a doctor at a UBS in the east side, says that exhaustion affects all health professionals. According to her, the vaccination for covid-19 was carried out by nursing professionals, without new hires being made, even in the face of a demand that did not exist before.

“Nurses are the same or even more tired and stressed than we are, because the health unit works without a doctor, but it doesn’t work without a nurse. There are no nurses here in the act because they are in the unit working. 19 or overwork. We take care of others’ health, but nobody takes care of our health. Nobody cares”, he laments.