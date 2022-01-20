Indonesia approves capital move

The Indonesian parliament approved yesterday (18) the change of the country’s capital: Jakarta will no longer be the main administrative center to be replaced by Nusantara, as the new city that will be built in the forested region of Kalimantan, east of the island of Borneo. The information is from the American CNN.

The transfer has been planned since 2019, when the project was announced by President Joko Widodo, who expressed concerns about Jakarta’s economic and environmental sustainability — reinforced by the National Minister of Development Plans, Suharso Monoarfa, according to information from the Jakarta parliament broadcaster. Indonesia and the BBC.

“The relocation of the capital to Kalimantan is based on several considerations, regional advantages and well-being. [da população]”, said Monoarfa, who still extolled the new capital as “‘a symbol of national identity” and as “a new pole of economic gravity”.

Located on swampy terrain close to the sea, Jakarta is susceptible to constant flooding and is one of the fastest sinking cities across the globe.

According to data from the National Planning and Development Agency obtained by CNN in the USA, the area of ​​the new capital will be 256,143 hectares, about 2,561 square kilometers, and will undergo five stages of construction.

The construction of the first phase is expected to start in 2022 and extend until 2024. The entire project is still to be completed in 2045. The new capital is estimated to cost Indonesian coffers 466 trillion rupees — or R$180 billion — according to CNN Indonesia.