Indonesia passes law to move capital from Jakarta to new city in Borneo – International

JAKARTA – After decades of pondering the matter, the government of Indonesia passed a law that marks the country’s most tangible step to date toward moving the capital from Jakarta to an underdeveloped stretch of forest in Eastern Calimantan, Borneo.

Legislation passed Tuesday by the Chamber of Deputies provides a legal framework for relocation. The new capital will be called Nusantara, a word that in Javanese means archipelago, reflecting Indonesian geography.

The country’s president, Joko Widodo, announced the measure in 2019, but some analysts adopted a wait-and-see attitude, as the undertaking would be colossal and require substantial political will. The estimated cost of the project is US$ 32 billion.

Jakarta, one of the world’s largest mega-metropolises, is under pressure from the consequences of exponential growth, congestion and pollution. It is one of the fastest sinking cities in the world. Several Indonesian presidents have presented plans to relocate the capital, but none have gone as far as this one.

“The new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the country’s identity, as well as a new gravitational center of the economy,” Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told parliament after the law was passed, according to Reuters news agency. . Relocating government agencies to a new location does not, of course, mean that Jakarta’s deep-rooted industry will quickly follow suit.

The new legislation details how the project will be financed and managed. The finance minister stated that the initial phase of the relocation will take place between 2022 and 2024, but no finalization timetable has been set, according to Reuters. Monoarfa said development on the project is expected to last until 2045, CNN reported.

Under the legislation, foreign embassies and international organizations must start moving their offices to Nusantara within a decade of the start of the relocation, Nikkei Asia reported.

In April of last year, relocation plans came under fire after a proposed project for the new government palace was revealed. Models showed a building in the shape of the country’s symbol, a mythical Garuda with outspread wings. Critics called the development extravagant after the president tweeted a video that showed 3D images of the project, proposed by artist Nyoman Nuarta.

This month, Nyoman published a new, more nuanced version of the project, which he said has been approved by the government.

Environmental advocates have criticized the impact the relocation could have on the rapidly disappearing forests of Eastern Calimantan.

Myanmar’s military built a new capital to serve as a haven from power. Other countries have also tried this.

If Indonesia goes ahead with the project, it will not be alone: ​​several other countries have made this transfer, including Brazil, which moved its capital from Rio de Janeiro to Brasília, a purpose-built city that opened in 1960.

Six years ago, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi laid out plans to move government agencies to a massive “New Administrative Capital”, located 45 kilometers east of Cairo and estimated to cost US$40 billion. Last month, Sissi ordered government officials to begin the relocation, according to Al-Monitor. The new development will house embassies, government agencies, the presidential complex and parliament, Al Jazeera reported; a river will cut through the space, and there will be 15 square meters of green area per inhabitant.

In 2005, Myanmar revealed the relocation of its capital from the country’s largest city, Rangoon, to relatively quiet Naipidau. Former military leader Than Shwe called the transfer a plan to avoid traffic and urban density, but analysts characterized the move as an attempt to protect the seat of power from the possibility of protests or popular uprisings. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO