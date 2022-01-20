Inequality must be a priority, not the spending cap, says Lula

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Wednesday that social inequality must be the government’s priority, not the spending ceiling or what he called the “fiscal commitment” of the current administration.

In an interview with independent websites, the PT member again said that he has not yet decided whether to run for the presidency, but said that he cannot want to be president to solve the problems of the financial system and of those who became richer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need to recover democracy so that we can put inequality on the agenda as a priority for a government and not prioritize the spending ceiling,” said Lula.

“For us to discuss the commitment to the social evolution of Brazilian society and leave in the background the fiscal commitment of the government, which does everything to guarantee money to pay the financial system and does nothing to guarantee the payment of the social debt that is historic in our country.”

Lula stated that it is necessary to put the rich in taxes to solve Brazil’s problems and said that the financial system needs to learn to discuss the country’s problems and not just its interests.

“I think the financial system will have to learn, when sitting down to talk to the president, not just discussing their interests. We need to discuss who is worried about the millions of Brazilians who are sleeping in the street in a shameful way”, he said.

The PT member also said in the interview that it is necessary to start asking questions “for those who have always asked us questions”.

“Every time we go to a debate, people sign up to ask a question. ‘And the tax debt? And the internal public debt? And the external public debt? And the interest rate?’ In other words, no one asks how the Brazilian people are living,” he said.

“I cannot want to be president of the Republic to solve the problem of the financial system, to solve the problem of entrepreneurs, to solve the problem of those who became richer in the pandemic. There’s only one reason why I’m running for president of the Republic: it’s to try to prove that these people can be happy again.”

