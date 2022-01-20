INSS benefits above the minimum are readjusted by 10.16%; ceiling rises to R$ 7,087 | Economy

The government published in the “Official Journal of the Union” this Thursday (20) the interministerial ordinance that readjusts the benefits paid by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). INSS retirees and pensioners who receive benefits above the minimum wage will have their remuneration adjusted by 10.16%.

With the readjustment, the benefit ceiling INSS goes from BRL 6,433.57 to BRL 7,087.22.

Under federal legislation, the rate of readjustment of the benefit of retirees and pensioners who receive an amount higher than the minimum wage is defined by the variation of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the previous year.

The 10.16% readjustment is valid only for those who were receiving payments on January 1 of last year. Insured people who started receiving INSS benefits from February 2021 will have a lower percentage of readjustment because they did not receive 12 full months of payments. Thus, the readjustment percentage becomes smaller the later the benefit start date. See below:

Until January 2021: 10.16%

In February 2021: 9.86%

In March 2021: 8.97%

In April 2021: 8.04%

In May 2021: 7.63%

In June 2021: 6.61%

In July 2021: 5.97%

In August 2021: 4.90%

In September 2021: 3.99%

In October 2021: 2.75%

In November 2021: 1.58%

In December 2021: 0.73%

As for those who earn the benefit in the amount of the minimum wage, the national floor has increased to R$ 1,212 since January 1st. By law, pensions, sick pay, reclusion aid and death pension paid for INss cannot be less than 1 minimum wage.

See below for the readjusted values ​​according to the new minimum wage and INPC – values ​​referring to more than one minimum wage include who was receiving payments on January 1, 2021.

With the 10.16% readjustment for INSS beneficiaries who receive amounts above one minimum wage, the increase will be slightly less than the minimum wage, which rose by 10.18%, or R$112 in relation to the value (R$ 1,100) last year, but incorporated almost R$ 2 as compensation for the readjustment of the minimum wage below inflation in 2021.

In 2021, the readjustment was 5.45% for INSS beneficiaries who receive more than 1 minimum wage. For those earning 1 minimum wage, the percentage was 5.26%. See the history of readjustments below:

According to the INSS, of the 36 million benefits paid, 23 million receive the value of the minimum wage, that is, 36% of the total earns above the national floor.

INSS contribution rates

The adjustment is also reflected in the collection of workers’ contributions to the INSS. For employees with a formal contract, domestic workers and independent workers, the payment table becomes:

7.5% for up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212)

9% for those earning between BRL 1,212.01 and BRL 2,427.35

12% for those earning between BRL 2,427.36 and BRL 3,641.03

14% for those earning between BRL 3,641.04 and BRL 7,087.22

The payments made in January – related to the salaries of last December – still follow the previous table.

It is worth remembering that with the 2019 pension reform, these rates became progressive, that is, charged only on the portion of the salary that falls within each range, which means that the percentage actually deducted from total earnings ( the effective tax rate) is lower.

For example: a worker who earns BRL 1,500 will pay 7.5% on R$ 1,212 (R$ 90.90), plus 9% on the R$ 288 that exceed this amount (R$ 25.90), totaling BRL 116.80 of contribution.

payment schedule

Whoever earns the benefit in the amount of a minimum wage receives first. The calendar for January starts on the 25th. For those who receive above the national floor, payments will be from February 1st.

Payments are made taking into account the final benefit number, without considering the last digit that appears after the dash.