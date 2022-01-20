Inter complains about lack of response to Covid cases in Copinha, but will not try to interrupt | football

In a note released on Wednesday night, Inter reported that it has not yet received a response from the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) about the consultation made last Monday to understand the playing condition of two Palmeiras athletes who participated in the 2-year victory. to 1 against the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior.

According to Colorado, Palmeiras strikers Endrick and Jhonatan spent less time in isolation than the competition protocol for players with Covid-19 provides. Also according to Inter, the duo would have contracted the coronavirus on the 11th, and the confrontation between the teams took place six days later.

Inter claims that the “Copa SP Game Protocol” provides for 10 days of leave for those who test positive for the disease. With that, the club made an inquiry to the FPF later on Monday, after the game, and did not receive any response until this evening..

Despite reinforcing the discomfort with the episode, the Rio Grande do Sul management does not intend to judicially seek the interruption of the tournament, which is in the semifinal stage.

– Sport Club Internacional does not see political reasons, although there are legal ones, to seek to interrupt the continuation of the competition so that the points could be reversed and we would play in the quarterfinals of the competition – says the text.

Colorado closes the document with criticism of the “lack of isonomy” in Copinha and alleged failures in the organization of the competition.

– We express our affection for the friendly Copinha, of which we have 5 cups and are the second club with more titles, but we regret the lack of isonomy, consideration and commitment of the event organizers with the rules of the competition itself – defines the gaucho club.

Palmeiras demonstrates tranquility regarding the scenario. The club ensures to promote routine tests in the group and is supported by the change in the protocol of the Ministry of Health, which reduced the period of isolation from 10 to five days for cases without respiratory symptoms, without fever for 24 hours and with a negative test.

Copinha features a “game operation protocol”. In it, he cites that positive cases for the coronavirus would need to remain away for 10 days.

“With regard to the recently reported facts about Sport Club International and the issue involving athletes from palm trees who would not be able to play in the Copa São Paulo, we communicate that, during the match held on the 17th, we received information that athletes Jhonatan and Endrick, from Sociedade Esportiva palm trees, had tested positive for Covid on January 11, which would violate the game protocol defined by the São Paulo Football Federation for the competition.

The ‘Copa SP Game Protocol’, which integrates the set of documents that make up the competition’s regulation, imposes that if any athlete tests positive, the minimum time to play Copinha games again would be 10 days.

Considering that the Inter x match palm trees It took place just 7 days after the positive result of the PCR of the aforementioned athletes, based on the principles of respect for competition regulations and the protection of the health of people who have even more value in times of a pandemic, we sent a CONSULTATION on Monday afternoon to the São Paulo Football Federation to inform us about Endrick and Jhonatan’s playing conditions.

More than 48 hours passed without the São Paulo Football Federation answering our question. As pointed out, our CONSULTATION was forwarded to the FPF so that it simply answered whether the athletes were in playing condition or not. Justifying that the answer palm trees arrived at the Federation at 19:13 on Tuesday, so far the FPF has not concluded whether or not the athletes in question had a game situation.

The Sport Club International does not see political reasons, although there are legal ones, to seek to interrupt the continuation of the competition so that the points could be reversed and we would play in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Inter is the current Brazilian Champion Sub20 and the Supercopa do Brasil, competitions organized by the CBF and, from the 5th of February, they will compete in the Copa Libertadores da América Sub20, organized by CONMEBOL, with no calendar for us to play in the final phase of the Cup in case of extension of the competition, because we will leave for Ecuador on 02/02. The acceptance of the legal measure would suspend the competition until the decision of the competent body, postponing games to a date when our team would probably not even be in Brazil.

We express our affection for the friendly Copinha, of which we have 5 cups and are the second club with more titles, but we regret the lack of isonomy, consideration and commitment of the event organizers with the rules of the competition itself. THE International follows its path of victories committed to the rules of the game, regulations, fair play and the preservation of everyone’s health.”

