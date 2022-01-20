Inter says ignored by FPF about covid in Palmeiras

Internacional released, this evening (19), a note (read below) in which it criticizes the lack of response from the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) on cases of covid-19 involving Palmeiras in Copinha – the two teams faced each other. on Monday (17) for the round of 16 of the tournament, and the match ended 2-1 for the Paulistas.

The controversy began hours after the match, when the team from Rio Grande do Sul, eliminated, formally questioned the body about the fact that Endrick and Jhonatan, Palmeiras players, acted normally in the confrontation in question. Both tested positive on day 11, and competition protocol establishes isolation of at least ten days.

“More than 48 hours went by without the Paulista Football Federation answering our question. As noted, our query was forwarded to the FPF so that it simply answered whether the athletes were in playing condition or not”, says the beginning. of the note released today by Inter.

The club even pointed out that it sent a response from Palmeiras yesterday about the fact, but regretted: “So far the FPF has not concluded whether or not the athletes in question had a game situation”.

Paralyzed cup?

Subsequently, Inter says that there are “legal” reasons to “seek to interrupt the continuation of the competition, so that the points could be reversed and we would play in the quarterfinals”.

Despite this, the gaucho club says it sees no political reason to act in this direction.

The reason is the team’s participation in the Copa Libertadores sub-20, which starts on February 5th. “The acceptance of the legal measure would suspend the competition until the decision of the competent body, postponing games to a date when, probably, our team would not even be in Brazil”.

Finally, the note also mentions “lack of isonomy, consideration and commitment of the organizers of the event”.

Read Inter’s full statement:

With regard to the recently reported facts about Sport Club Internacional and the issue involving Palmeiras athletes who would not be able to play in the Copa São Paulo, we communicate that, during the match held on the 17th, we received information that the athletes Jhonatan and Endrick, from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, had tested positive for Covid on January 11, which would violate the game protocol defined by the São Paulo Football Federation for the competition.

The “Copa SP Game Protocol”, which integrates the set of documents that make up the competition’s regulation, imposes that if any athlete tests positive, the minimum time to play Copinha games again would be 10 days.

Considering that the Inter x Palmeiras match took place just 7 days after the positive result of the PCR of the aforementioned athletes, based on the principles of respect for competition regulations and the protection of people’s health, which is even more valuable in times of pandemic, On Monday afternoon we sent a CONSULTATION to the São Paulo Football Federation to inform us about the game conditions of Endrick and Jhonatan.

More than 48 hours passed without the São Paulo Football Federation answering our question. As pointed out, our CONSULTATION was forwarded to the FPF so that it simply answered whether the athletes were in playing condition or not. Justifying that Palmeiras’ response reached the Federation at 7:13 pm on Tuesday, so far the FPF has not concluded whether or not the athletes in question had a game situation.

Sport Club Internacional does not see political reasons, although there are legal ones, to seek to interrupt the continuation of the competition so that the points could be reversed and we would play in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Inter is the current Brazilian Under-20 and Supercopa do Brasil champion, competitions organized by the CBF and, as of February 5, they will compete in the Copa Libertadores da América Sub20, organized by CONMEBOL, with no calendar for us to play in the Cup final in case of extension of the competition, as we will leave for Ecuador on February 2nd. The acceptance of the legal measure would suspend the competition until the decision of the competent body, postponing games to a date when our team would probably not even be in Brazil.

We express our affection for the friendly Copinha, from which we have five cups and are the second club with the most titles, but we regret the lack of isonomy, consideration and commitment of the event organizers with the rules of the competition itself. Internacional follows its path of victories committed to the rules of the game, regulations, fair play and the preservation of everyone’s health.