Interests Fall With Squid Talk and Treasuries

*Originally published on the Necton Investimentos channel on Telegram

A downward movement along the yield curve in Brazil took many investors by surprise and explanations are being given by Faria Lima about the phenomenon. There are two “explanations” on the table.

One gives weight to the speech of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who told bloggers that he would make an alliance with the ex-governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (without a party), to govern the country and defeat the President Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections. This was seen, once again, as a sign of fiscal responsibility on the part of an eventual PT administration and thus justifies the drop in longer interest rates.

However, the real reason seems different to us. It’s not Lula’s speech (although the fact that the market thinks it is says a lot about the market at the moment), but rather the reading that the (Fed) will control rising prices and simultaneously decreasing its balance sheet. If this is confirmed, the decrease in the balance sheet has an effect analogous to a contractionary monetary policy, which would, in theory, prevent interest rates from having to rise so much.

This has forced the US bond market up, driving interest rates down.

Lula’s speech is important less for what it actually is, but rather for the interpretation that is being given. As Freud would say, when João talks about José I know more about João than José. bridge.

Below the behavior of the yield curve today at 13:31. In orange the trades today, in green yesterday, in blue a month ago and in red in October 2019.