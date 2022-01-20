Intimate video of Natalia from BBB 22 leaks on the internet

One of the most searched topics of the day on the Brazilian internet was the alleged intimate video of Natalia from BBB 22 (Big Brother Brazil 2022). The case sparked intense debate on social media.

Practically all the profile administrators of the other BBB participants came out in defense of Natália Deodato.

After all, sharing intimate videos of others without authorization is a crime. Several legal provisions can be used to hold those who disseminate the images accountable, such as the Carolina Dieckmann Law of 2012.

“The team is already aware of the media being shared and we will take appropriate action. Sharing this content is disrespectful to the participant as a woman and also to her family”, the team said in a statement.

NATALIA’S TEAM ASKS FOR HELP

It is not known how the intimate video, where Natalia BBB appears, allegedly, performing oral sex. The author or authors of the leak can be identified and indicted, if a Civil Police station takes over the case.

Natália Deodato’s team asked for help on social media for the criminals to be located.

This is very serious and no person should go through this exposure. We ask you to report all posts and also profiles you are sharing. We need to take down this content and we need your help!#TeamNaty 💃🏾 — Natália Deodato 💃🏾 (@oficial_deodato) January 19, 2022

WHAT TIME DOES BBB START TODAY

This Wednesday (19), according to the official programming of Globo and Globoplay, the BBB 22 (Big Brother Brazil 2022) starts from 22:35. However, the BBB schedule may be changed by the broadcaster without prior notice.

THE reality show this Wednesday (19) starts right after the telenovela airs a place in the sun (21:30 to 22:35).