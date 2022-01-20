Is it brown? Escape from training? Ex-Flamengo says relationship with Gabigol and remembers ‘unexpected morale’ he received from the top scorer

Maurício Souza left Flamengo in the 2022 season exchange, after the arrival of Paulo Sousa’s coaching staff

gabigol do you like to train? Is it brown or quiet in everyday life? And what’s it like living with a star like him in the locker room? fired by Flamengo at the beginning of the year, the assistant Maurício Souza answered some of these questions in an interview with Charla Podcast.

“I’m suspicious. My relationship was never close, but whenever we got closer the review was good“, said the former member of Flamengo’s fixed commission.

“He gave me a moral, I don’t even know why, when we played against Boavista, in Carioca 2021. He played and we drew 1-1. When it was over, he went to the interview and said things about me that left me He talked about the satisfaction of training with me, the good training I give, that he wanted to play the game because of me”, said Souza, who later revealed a joke with the star.

“And just now he missed a penalty against saints, I found him there and said: ‘F**k, it’s my turn, Gabriel’. He sent a ‘f**k, just your turn. I haven’t lost in two years and it was you. He has his strengths there, he’s a big boy, but he’s a professional, he does what he has to do”.

Maurício Souza also revealed that Gabigol is one of Flamengo’s most dedicated in training, despite not liking a specific exercise.

“It’s not hard, no. Not on a day-to-day basis. I believe that Jorge (Jesus) has a lot of merit in that. Flamengo’s secret is the players, who train, work and take care of themselves. They want to have an idea, be heard, that bring important information. Gabriel is like that too. The only training I’ve seen him select is the header, which is not his. It will do, but it won’t shock you. All other types of training he does.”

At Flamengo since 2019, Gabriel overcame the barrier of 100 goals, accumulated records and titles, but he has a special motivation for 2022: to reach the World Cup. Maurício Souza revealed that he recently talked to the striker about the season and gave details on how he prepares to be in good shape.

“He is very motivated. In the conversations I had with him, he praised Paulo Sousa. A player who, when he is motivated, is brave. The notion of space on the field is absurd. He arrives a lot inside the area, is charging himself to score the goals he missed this year. He said he won’t be repeated. It’s blood in the eyes”, said the former assistant.