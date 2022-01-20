Is the Playstation 4 still worth it in 2022?

Sony won’t stop manufacturing, shouldn’t we stop buying?

The Playstation 4’s manufacturing was supposed to be finished in 2021, but Sony is going to stretch the life of the console and we’re going to see PS4 coming to the world sometime in 2022. But a console originally released in 2013, with a mid-generation upgrade from the PS4 Pro arriving in 2016 and the new generation, with the Playstation 5, arriving a year and a half ago, does it still make sense in 2022?

Let’s play some games on the original PS4 and see how recent releases are performing, as well as compare them to an entry-level PC and platforms like the Xbox Series S.

The Playstation 4 technical specification includes:



– AMD 8 cores / 8 threads operating at 1.67GHz to 2.75GHz

– 28nm manufacturing process

– 8 AMD Graphic Core Next GPU cores operating at 800MHz

– 8GB GDDR5 memory at 5500MHz, 176GB/s bandwidth

– 500GB or 1TB HD storage (and we swapped for a SATA SSD)

Tuesday (18/01) from 20:00, Brasília time, Diego Kerber (@kerberdiego) and Cassiano Presoto (@presotocassiano) will turn on this component and see what works or what doesn’t.

