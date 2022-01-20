It is now possible to accumulate Livelo points on reservations at Azul Viagens

THE livelo added to Blue Travel in its catalog of Compre&Pontue partners, allowing you to collect points in the program for purchases of travel packages, airline tickets, hotel reservations, among others. The program is offering 1 point per dollar spent on purchases made until the end of January (31).

bonus

1 point per dollar spent: all customers.

Conditions

Eligible products for the offer: travel packages, airline tickets, hotel reservations, among other reservations made through Azul Viagens.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after the end of your trip.

How to participate

  1. Access Azul Viagens through the Livelo website;
  2. Click on “Go to Blue Travel”;
  3. Once this is done, you will be redirected to the TudoAzul website;
  4. Click on “Buy Now” and make your reservation;
  5. On the payment screen, add the coupon “LIVELO” before completing your purchase;
  6. Ready! Your bookings will earn points on Livelo.

purchase example

During the booking process it is not indicated how many points will be accumulated. For it to score, it will be necessary to add the coupon “LIVELO” in the field “promotional code” in the shopping cart:

We advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

We are happy with the partnership between Livelo and the Azul travel agency! It can help you to accumulate Livelo points when buying airline tickets, booking hotels, etc. We hope that companies will be able to offer bonus points accrual campaigns in the future.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Azul Viagens through the Livelo website.

