‘It messed with one, it messed with everyone’, says Cleo after Natália, from ‘BBB 22’, had intimate video leaked | BBB



Cleo defends Natália, from ‘BBB 22’, after the model had an intimate video leaked on the web – Reproduction

Cleo defends Natália, from ‘BBB 22’, after the model had an intimate video leaked on the webreproduction

Published 01/19/2022 14:37

Rio – Cleo Pires used her social networks, this Wednesday (19), to defend Natália Deodato, “Pipoca” participant of “BBB 22” who had an intimate video of her leaked on social networks. On her Twitter, the singer and actress highlighted the importance of speaking out on the subject, despite being contrary to the sister’s positions.

“It’s very serious and surreal what happened with Natália. Having privacy exposed without consent is a crime and a violence that no one deserves to live. I think differently from Natália on many issues, but as a woman I cannot ignore a situation like this”, she declared. the artist.

Then, Cleo expressed support for the nail designer: “The game turned, cute, it messed with a mess with general! I’m sorry, Natália, it was supposed to be just a game. I hope they find the culprit and take the necessary measures”, finished the sister of ex-BBB Fiuk.

Last Tuesday, a video began to circulate in which Natalia appears performing oral sex on an ex-boyfriend. In a statement, the team that manages the mining social networks confirmed the veracity of the record and asked fans for help in denouncing the virtual crime. “This is very serious and no person should go through this exposure. We ask you to report all posts and also profiles you are sharing. We need to take down this content and we need your help!”