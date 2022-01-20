‘It will be a disaster for Russia if it decides to invade Ukraine’, says Biden

President of the United States once again reiterated threats to the European country and commented on harsh sanctions linked to the impossibility of carrying out transactions in dollars.

the president of United States (USA), Joe Biden, said this Wednesday, 19, that “it will be a disaster for the Russia” if you finally decide to invade the Ukraine and reiterated its threats of strong economic sanctions. “[Putin] never seen sanctions like the ones I promised would be imposed if he moves” to Ukraine, the American president said at a press conference on the occasion of the first anniversary of his coming to power, which will be celebrated this Thursday, 20.

Biden also warned that Moscow would be held accountable, although he clarified that the measures the US and its partners take will depend on the type of military intervention Russia chooses to carry out. “It’s one thing if it’s a small incursion and we end up arguing [na Otan] on what to do and what not to do, but if they do what they are capable of doing, with a massive force on the border, it will be a disaster for Russia,” he warned. He added that the US and its allies were prepared to “inflict a severe cost and significant damage” on Russia and its economy. “If they invade, they will pay, their banks will not be able to make transactions in dollars”, he exemplified.

Knowing that sanctions like the ones he suggested, related to dollar transactions, will have an impact not only on Russia, but also on the economies of the US itself and also on those of Europe, Biden added: “So, I will make sure that everyone is on the same page as we move forward”. Still on the case of Ukraine, Biden said that Washington will help “fortify” its NATO allies in Eastern Europe: “We have already sent about US$ 600 million in sophisticated defense equipment to the Ukrainians”. Despite the tough threats, Biden considers that there is still room for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who asks for guarantees that Ukraine will never be part of NATO and that there will be no “strategic weapons station” of the Atlantic Alliance in Ukraine.

