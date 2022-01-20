Italian court ultimately convicts Robinho of sexual violence | National Journal

THE Court of Cassation is the equivalent of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil, the last instance of Italian justice. Before the case against Robinho and Ricardo Falco reached this instance of justice in Italy, two courts had already convicted Brazilians for the crime of “group sexual violence” that occurred in January 2013 in a nightclub in Milan, in the north of the country, where the player and friend lived at that time.

The two are in Brazil and were represented by three lawyers in this Wednesday’s trial (19). One of them arrived at court confident of acquittal.

“The girl will be respected, but the law must be followed,” said Alexander Gutierrez.

The girl, a 32-year-old Albanian based in Italy, was in court. In an image of the Jornal Nacional report, she appears from a distance, with her back turned, as she preferred to keep her identity secret since the beginning of the process, in 2017. She followed the hearing that lasted 30 minutes. Inside the courtroom, nothing could be filmed.

Five magistrates, one woman and four men, listened to the lawyer Franco Moretti, defending Robinho, speak for 25 minutes. He tried to discredit the victim’s conduct in her personal life, citing a dossier against her, which had already been rejected by the second instance of Italian justice.

When Moretti tried to say that the victim seduced Robinho and his friends, he was warned by the president of the collegiate. Five hours later, the sentence of nine years in prison and 60 thousand euros, approximately R$ 370 thousand, was confirmed. The sentence will be published within 30 days.

Robinho’s lawyers left the Court of Cassation in Rome without speaking to the press. However, the victim’s lawyers have already said that the player agreed to pay the compensation of 60 thousand euros. The nine-year prison sentence for Robinho and Ricardo Falco can be served in Brazil, but that depends on a long legal and diplomatic process.

“The Italian State has to formally notify the Brazilian State, either through diplomatic channels, or what would be the most appropriate, through the Ministry of Justice, and it is also necessary that the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) – our STJ – validate, confirm this foreign sentence”, says Davi Tangerino, lawyer and professor of Criminal Law at Uerj.

The extradition of native Brazilians convicted by another country is vetoed by the 1988 Constitution. But the victim’s lawyers are confident that the authorities and the Brazilian justice system will enforce the sentences, however long it takes.