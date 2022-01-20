Italian lawyer explains next steps of justice after conviction of Robinho for sexual crime

THE Conviction of striker Robinho by the Supreme Court of Cassation in Rome has a definitive character and immediate validity. That’s what he explained to LANCE! Italian criminal lawyer Antonio Marino. A graduate of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the specialist clarified points regarding local legislation, such as the next procedures that the Justice may adopt after the decree of the sentence of nine years in prison for a sexual crime, the differences with the case of Cesare Battisiti and how serving the sentence would work if the player is at any time detained in Italy.



Check out the interview below:

THROW!: With the confirmation of Robinho’s conviction, what are the next steps in the process? Is there still any way to reverse the sentence? Because he is Brazilian and is in the country, what are the following procedures provided for by Italian legislation?

ANTONIO MARINO: The decision of the Supreme Court of Cassation in Rome has the value of a final sentence, with no room for new appeals, and the execution of the sentence is immediate. With the conviction, the Italian justice can ask for the extradition of Robinho. This means that Italy can now request the transfer of the execution of the sentence to the Brazilian Justice and await the ratification of the sentence by the Superior Court of Justice. Once this formal request is received, the decision is up to the Brazilian Justice (the alert from Interpol – the international police – necessarily requires a conviction order by a judge). As all these procedures take time (at least five to seven days), Robinho can, for example, leave his country to reach countries that have not signed an extradition treaty with Italy.

NR: Article 5, item 51 of the Brazilian Constitution prohibits the extradition of native Brazilians, unless the penalty is related to the crime of narcotics. Thus, the extradition treaty signed with Italy is valid only for foreigners and non-born Brazilians.

THROW!: Are there differences between the case of Robinho and that of Cesare Battisti, who ended up being extradited to Italy in 2018?

ANTONIO MARINO: Of course, there are several differences from Cesare Battisti’s case. The crime committed by Robinho can never be considered of a political nature. A gang rape will never be a political crime. Thus, it will be difficult for him and his lawyers to convince the court that he is a victim of political persecution or discrimination in Italy. And it is worth mentioning that both Robinho and the victim are not Italians (the girl is Albanian and does not yet have Italian citizenship). This does not mean that the Italian authorities will reject or not send the application to Brazil. But, as you can imagine, there is little interest from Italian society in this case.

NR: Cesare Battisti was sentenced in Italy to life imprisonment for the murder of four people in the 70s. A fugitive in Brazil, the Italian obtained political asylum until, in 2018, Justice Luiz Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court, decreed his immediate arrest and the President Michel Temer signed his extradition. Battisti fled the country, but was captured in Bolivia and taken to Italy.

THROW!: Can Robinho be arrested in Brazil after the Italian justice decision? How would the process take place in the player’s country of origin?

ANTONIO MARINO: Certainly Robinho could be arrested in Brazil as a result of the request of the Italian Justice (once received). Robinho can be detained for the purpose of extradition to Italy or simply prevented from leaving the country until any decision is taken by the Brazilian court (in which case, the authorities could order the withdrawal of his passport).

THROW!: If Robinho is arrested in Italy, will he have to serve his entire sentence in jail or are there alternative ways?

ANTONIO MARINO: If Robinho is arrested in Italy, he will not serve his entire sentence (nine years) incarcerated. But the crime of rape does not allow, at least for a year from the beginning of its validity, any alternative measures of punishment – even if the prisoner behaves well during detention.