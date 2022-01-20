Italy publishes new measures to contain outbreak of swine fever

Italy’s Ministries of Health and Agriculture and Forestry Policies (Mipaaf) published new measures on Wednesday (19) to try to contain an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in wild boar that affects the regions of Piedmont and Liguria. It is the second document released in less than a week about the case.







Affected animals are in cities in Liguria and Piedmont Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

Among the main points of the new order are the immediate slaughter of infected animals, the ban on repopulating the species for six months in the affected areas (which include 78 cities in Piedmont and 36 in Liguria) and the ban on handling fresh meat and by-products. that come from outside the “red zones”.

With this, the new rules add to the ban on hunting animals and hunting mushrooms and truffles, trekking and mountain biking for six months in the affected areas, which had been published on January 13.

Also on account of the outbreak, the government of Piedmont announced that Giorgio Sapino, responsible for the regional Veterinary Services and director of the Prevention Department of the Local Sanitary Agency Cn1, will also be the interregional extraordinary commissioner to manage the ASF emergency.

The president of Coldiretti, the main confederation of Italian farmers, Roberto Moncalvo, said that there are about “50 thousand wild boar” that must be slaughtered on behalf of PSA.

“Brave actions are needed that involve all subjects interested in the territories, whether hunters or qualified breeders. It is also essential that there is a sanitary control of all animals slaughtered”, added Moncalvo.

ASF is a very contagious disease that affects wild boar and swine that cross with this species. Despite the problems for animals, it does not affect man. Slaughtering is the only way to prevent the spread, as there is no vaccine or treatment for infected animals. .