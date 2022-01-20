Jade, Arthur and Linn will join the program tomorrow

Presenter Tadeu Schmidt recalled that Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada, from the cabin of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), will enter the program on Thursday, around 1 pm, after testing positive for covid-19. The entry will be broadcast on the TV schedule.

“In the hotel, near here, Jade, Linn and Arthur are already with their bags ready to enter the house”, informed Schmidt.

The trio reported that they had retested for the virus and that everything was fine. “I’ve had two tests that came back negative,” said Arthur. “I’m already negative”, reinforced Linn. “I took another test today and I’ll be in in less than 24 hours”, completed Jade.