Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada enter the reality

The day has come! Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada entered the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) after testing positive for covid-19 and complying with the isolation protocol until receiving medical clearance.

The three took their confinement colleagues by surprise, who had been speculating that more participants would enter, citing Linn and Jade’s name.

Linn was the first to enter. “Is it from here that they asked for another participant?”, said the singer upon entering, being greeted with the vibration and applause of the brothers.

Then it was Arthur’s turn to enter, who was welcomed by Douglas and Jessilane, who hugged him. “My God!”, the sister vibrated. Finally, it was Jade’s turn, who entered screaming and greeted her colleagues, who looked at the door in surprise.

Test day for the cabin

Despite the entry of the new participants, the confined still won’t have a party to celebrate. On the contrary, this Thursday, during the broadcast of the program on Globo, all members of the cabin group will participate in a test that will define the immunity of a pair.

The same happened with the popcorn group, in an endurance test that lasted 12 hours and established Bárbara and Laís as winners.

