JBS subsidiaries raise US$ 1.5 billion in bonds, Marfrig concludes acquisitions, JHSF and Direcional release previews and more news

This Thursday’s corporate news (20) is highlighted. In addition, JHSF (JHSF3), Direcional (DIRR3), Tenda (TEND3) and RNI (RNDI3) released operating data for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21).

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) plans to invest BRL 2.5 billion in maintenance in 2022.

Marfrig (MRFG3) completed the acquisitions of Sol Cuisine, a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and Drink Eat Well (Hilary’s), a privately held company in the US.

JBS subsidiaries in the United States, in turn, launched on Wednesday a funding of US$ 1.5 billion in two tranches, in papers of 7 and 30 years.

Meanwhile, Sanepar (SAPR11) informed the end of the current supply rotation in Curitiba and the Metropolitan Region.

Check out the highlights:

Petrobras intends to allocate R$ 2.5 billion to scheduled stoppages in the refining park this year.

Last year, the state-owned company had already reached a record, in nominal values. The oil company spent R$ 2.3 billion on refining activities in the segment.

JBS subsidiaries in the United States on Wednesday launched a US$ 1.5 billion fundraising in two tranches, in papers of 7 and 30 years.

The proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be used to finance the early redemption of the Senior Notes issued by JBS USA Food with a yield of 5.750% per year and due in 2028. The remaining balance of the acquisition will be used for other corporate purposes.

Marfrig (MRFG3)

According to Marfrig, the operations will increase the product portfolio and capacity to improve PlantPlus Foods’ operations in North America.

In November 2021, Marfrig had already announced the agreement for its joint venture PlantPlus Foods to acquire Sol Cuisine and Drink Eat Well (DEW). At that time, the consolidated amount was US$ 140 million, of which Marfrig will capitalize around US$ 100 million, as per the statement.

Marfrig’s value refers to its 70% interest in the joint venture, through its own cash.

Tenda (TEND3) recorded R$ 836.2 million in launch PSV in 4Q21, down 6% year-on-year.

The company ended 2021 with a PSV of R$ 3.1 billion, an increase of 15% in the annual comparison.

JHSF’s net sales of properties fell 10.1% in the fourth quarter, year-on-year, to R$340.2 million. In 2021, the company sold BRL 1.58 billion, a growth of 28.9% compared to 2020.

Directional (DIRR3)

Direcional reported that launches reached R$ 693 million in the quarter and R$ 3.1 billion in the year, the highest annual level ever recorded in the company’s history.

Net sales totaled R$668 million in 4Q21. Last year, net sales reached R$ 2.4 billion, a growth of 45% over 2020. The Sales Velocity Index (VSO) was 17% in the quarter.

RNI (RDNI3) recorded net sales totaling R$642 million in 2021, 15% higher than in 2020. Net sales volume in 4Q21 totaled R$161 million, 8% higher vs. the 3Q21.

Launches totaled BRL 761 million in 2021, 30% up on 2020. In 4Q21, 2 projects were launched, totaling BRL 281 million, 256% higher vs. 3Q21.

Dotz (DOTZ3) grew 47% in ARPU (Average Revenue per User) in the annual comparison and 12% in relation to the previous quarter, reaching R$ 31 in 4Q21.

This evolution is the result of the strategy of leveraging the cross-sell in the consumer base, says the company.

Considering clusters of customers individually, ARPU reaches up to BRL 776 for customers who purchase 4 products in the Dotz ecosystem, increasing 34x compared to customers with only 1 product

In 4Q21, Dotz highlighted the Black Friday result, with GMV captured on the GDO platform growing 87% compared to the same period in 2020.

GDO platform GMV reached BRL 110 million in 4Q21, up 43% versus 4Q20, totaling BRL 341 million in 2021, up 60% (y/y).

Hermes Pardini (PARD3)

Hermes Pardini (PARD3) reported that the volume of RT-PCR tests for the detection of covid-19 registered a growth of 54.1% in the week between January 9 and 15 compared to the previous week.

When compared to the previous four weeks, the company identified a growth of 73%.

With the growth in the number of exams over the last four weeks, the company expects a sharp growth in the volume of tests for the next week.

“When analyzing the positivity rate of the last week, we identified a growth of 11.2 pp in relation to the average of the last four previous weeks”, said the company.

Sanepar (SAPR11) reported that the reservoirs that make up the Integrated Supply System of Curitiba (SAIC) reached an average level of 80.34% of capacity with the rains that occurred in recent weeks and, therefore, announces the end of the current supply rotation in Curitiba and the Metropolitan Region, and the normalization of supply must occur until January 21, 2022.

CSN (CSNA3) informed that its subsidiary CSN Cimentos approved the issuance of up to 1,200,000 simple, non-convertible debentures, with a total amount of up to R$1.2 billion, for a private placement by CSN Cimentos.

