Jessilane says she felt left out in the doubles division

The first test of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) that took place yesterday is still hammering the brothers’ heads. In a conversation with Lucas this morning, Jessilane said that she felt excluded during the formation of the pairs that would compete in the race for immunity.

“I felt very much like this: ‘Nobody wants me'”, said the sister in conversation with the medical student, in the Grunge room.

“Natália was on one side and Laís on the other. [Tadeu] said ‘make pairs’, I looked at Natália and she did this for Vini [faz gesto], I looked at Laís, she did the same for Bárbara [faz gesto]. I looked at you, you were already together. Then I looked at Eslô.”

Jessilane teamed up with Slovenia, and they were the first to be eliminated from the race. Jessi explained that, although she talks and plays with her sister, they don’t have much affinity. “I think I’m closer to other people than to her.”

This is not the first time that the teacher feels excluded in reality. In the first game of discord, where the dynamic took place in the exchange of signs with adjectives between the brothers, Jessi was not mentioned once. Something that she also remembered in the conversation with Lucas: “There’s already been the thing about not having received the license plate”.