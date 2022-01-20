Jessilane says she will vote for Vinicius on the first wall: ‘it’s getting in the way of playing’ – Zoeira

the goiana Jessilane declared that he will vote for Ceará vinicius, The vyni, on the first wall because he disturbed her in the Big Brother Brazil (BBB) ​​22. According to the teacher, twice he made her lose stakes.

Jessilane’s statement was given during a conversation with Brunna Gonçalves, Lucas and Paulo André Camilo in the outside area of ​​the house. “I’m going to vote for Vinícius, because Vinícius is getting in the way of my playing”, said the sister.

Still in conversation, she explained how Vyni made her lose stakes. “The first time, I lost because he made me come in with the drink, I didn’t want to go to the bathroom, he asked me to go. I was nice and I got screwed.”

It is worth remembering that the first wall will be triple. Each of the brothers and sisters of the house will have two votes, and the one indicated by the leader indicates one in the counterattack. In addition, there will be the Bate Volta competition between the two most voted by the house and the one indicated in the counterattack.

See the schedule for the week of BBB 22:

Thursday (20/01)

Test between the cabins worth immunity for a double

Friday (21/01)

Super test between popcorn and box: a leadership and an autoimmune angel

Sunday (23/01)

Wall formation:

autoimmune angel

Leader indicates a person

Leader’s nominee gives counterattack and pulls another

House vote: each participant votes for two people

Roundabout:

They dispute the nominee of the counter-coup and the two most voted by the house. One person is saved from the wall, which will be triple and decided on Tuesday (25).