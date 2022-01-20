Journalist pins the future of Everton Cebolinha, target of Brazilian clubs

Credit: Isabel Cutileiro and Tânia Paulo / SL Benfica

Down at Benfica, striker Everton Cebolinha is the target of Brazilian clubs, with Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG being the main interested parties. However, according to journalist Jeremias Wernek, from UOL Esporte, the player’s chance of returning to Brazil at this moment is “almost nil”.

During a live on Mercado da Bola at UOL, the journalist said that the athlete’s manager’s idea is to take him out of Benfica, but put him in another league in Europe.

“Flamengo, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG, before them Grêmio, in the middle of last year on loan… Cebolinha has no plan to return to Brazil. And the reason he didn’t take off at Benfica, from what I heard, was the context of Benfica. When they looked for Jorge Jesus back, they hired Cebolinha, four or five more reinforcements, an idea was created that Benfica would set up a super team with Jesus, and the business did not go ahead”, said the journalist.

“Benfica didn’t work collectively and Cebolinha’s manager, who is super discreet, went publicly and said he’s thinking about taking the player out because Jorge Jesus was underusing Everton Cebolinha. The relationship has reached the limit. The biggest possibility is that he will be traded with Europe, if we talk about Borussia Dortmund, teams from Italy, even Spain, from what I have information, the chance of him returning to Brazil is small or nil. The career project was to go to Benfica, leave Portugal for another big league, which is the roadmap that Brazilians do.”

