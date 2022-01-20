Justice determines that BB resume the home office for employees in administrative areas

The 28th Labor Court in São Paulo has just determined, as a preliminary injunction, that Banco do Brasil employees stationed in administrative buildings or departments, without service to the public, are immediately relocated to the home office. The decision, by Judge Ana Cristina Magalhães Fontes Guedes, was a response to the action by the Banking and Finance Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region.

In the decision, the judge also determines that Banco do Brasil must re-adopt the security protocol that provided for the closing of a bank dependency (branches or departments) for sanitization when any worker had tested positive for covid-19 and was present at the unit. in the last 72 hours. BB had amended, on January 4, without any negotiation with the Union, its Face-to-Face Work Manual (the safety protocol against covid), removing this measure from the manual, which is essential to stop contamination between workers and customers of the financial institution.

> Covid-19: Union protests against protocol change by BB

The decision also provides for a daily fine of R$ 50 thousand if, within 48 hours, the bank fails to comply with any of the determinations. The amount should be allocated to the Butantan Institute, as it is, according to the judge’s text, the “institution linked to the São Paulo Health Department and responsible for research and production of vaccines in the State of São Paulo.”

A victory against the bank’s denialist stance

“The lack of negotiation and denialist practices on the part of BB’s Operations Directorate – which has increasingly been implementing the current government’s policies against employees – leads us to appeal in all instances. BB should respect negotiations and workers, because life is worth much more. We must celebrate the injunction, but it is important to remember that a court decision can never exclude the need to organize and mobilize, as the attacks this year will continue”, recalls the executive secretary of Administration and Organization of the Union and national coordinator of the Commission of BB Employees Company (CEBB), João Fukunaga.

“This is a very important decision that protects workers. The decision of Judge Ana Cristina Magalhães Fontes Guedes shows humanity at this time of deep health crisis and insecurity. A humanity that was lacking in this direction of BB, aligned with this denialist government”, comments the leader of Fetec-CUT/SP and member of CEBB, Getúlio Maciel.

The leader adds that, according to the Union, in January the number of BB workers in the capital of São Paulo who tested positive for the coronavirus already reached 500. “This is certainly a consequence of this irresponsible and criminal attitude by the bank of refusing to close and sanitize branches and departments.”

“The union’s appeal to the Labor Court was due to the fact that Banco do Brasil rejected any attempt to negotiate. The Union approached the bank trying to solve the problem through negotiation, but BB rejected all these attempts. The decision of the 28th Court of the TRT proves to the bank that it can do a lot, but it cannot do everything”, highlighted the lawyer responsible for the action, Lúcia Porto Noronha, from Crivelli Advogados Associados, who provides advice to the Union.

In relation to branches, according to the previous protocols, the Union will charge the bank to reduce opening hours, as well as the contingency of public service, to avoid further contamination and risk to employees.

Understand

On January 4, Banco do Brasil unilaterally removed from its Face-to-Face Work Manual (the safety protocol against covid-19) the item that provided for the closing of any bank branch where a worker, who was in the in the last 72 hours, had tested positive for Covid-19. The measure also provided for the dependency to be properly sanitized, and for its employees to go home, returning after sanitization, and having this absence paid.

BB’s unilateral decision was taken the day after a protest by the Union against the failure to close a floor of the bank’s administrative building where a bank employee had tested positive. The bank replied to the Union that it was unable to comply with the measure that provided for the closure for sanitization and, the next day, deleted this item from the manual.

In view of this, the Union sought the bank several times to protest against the irresponsible and authoritarian decision, but, without positive responses from the bank, appealed to Justice.