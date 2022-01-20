Keanu Reeves only asked for autographs for two celebrities, and one of them wrote “fuck you” on the paper – Movie News

The Matrix 4 star had one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time, but the result didn’t turn out as expected.

One of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, Keanu Reeves has a career marked by successful films and characters – the biggest being Neo, who recently returned in The Matrix: Resurrections. But his trajectory also includes very peculiar moments created by fans and powered by the internet. Undoubtedly one of the most “memefied” figures in the history of cinema, Keanu has shown countless times that he is people like us – and that he is not ashamed to bow to his idols.

While participating in the program The Late Show, presented by Stephen Colbert, the 57-year-old actor revealed that he has already asked for an autograph on two different occasions, the first being a favor for an acquaintance of his. “[Pedi para] Lou Reed. But it wasn’t for me – it was for a friend. AND [Lou] was really cool about it,” Keanu explained.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Lou Reed was an American singer, guitarist and songwriter who died in 2013 at the age of 71. Alongside British musician John Cale, he founded the iconic rock band The Velvet Underground, produced by none other than Andy Warhol.

“It was on a small piece of paper, and it was blue ink. He just wrote ‘Lou Reed,'” the actor said, causing the audience to collapse. “It would have been really disappointing if I hadn’t said ‘Lou Reed,'” Colbert joked.

The first autograph may not have a special meaning for Keanu, but the second one certainly does, as it came of his own free will. This time, luckily, he got something other than a subscription.

not yet The Late Show, the star admitted to having approached George Carlin, an American actor, comedian and author who died in 2008, aged 71. Considered one of the most influential stand-up comedians of all time, he won five Grammys for Best Comedy Album – the last of them posthumously, in 2009.

“It was wonderful. He gave me his autograph… Can I swear here?” Keanu asked the presenter before continuing his story. “It was really funny, because George Carlin wrote, ‘Dear Keanu, fuck you,'” the actor, again drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

The Matrix: Resurrections hit theaters on December 22, 2021. The fourth film in the franchise created by sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.