know when workers are entitled to the 40% fine

The termination fine of 40% is paid to the worker as long as he meets certain circumstances. Know when the amount is not paid.

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is provided by law for workers with a formal contract. In some situations, after leaving the company, the workers are entitled to a 40% fine.

It is important that the beneficiary monitors the deposits made by the employer on a monthly basis, so that it is possible to prevent possible irregularities. The monthly amount that enters the fund account is equivalent to 8% of the salary, which is collected and saved to help the person in possible eventualities.

Who is entitled to 40% of the FGTS?

It is important to remember that, in order to be entitled to FGTS deposits, the worker must be hired under the CLT regime. Then it needs to be entered in one of the following situations:

Employee dismissed without just cause: will be entitled to receive the full balance of the account deposited by the employer during the work period, in addition to the termination fine of 40% of the total amount;

will be entitled to receive the full balance of the account deposited by the employer during the work period, in addition to the termination fine of 40% of the total amount; Consensually dismissed worker: receives up to 80% of the total value of the FGTS account, which was deposited by that employer during the term of the terminated contract, plus a termination penalty of 20%.

It is important to remember that professionals who decided to join the FGTS anniversary withdrawal, but fall into one of the previous situations, retain the right to access the 40 or 20% fine, but cannot access the total amount available in the fund at the moment. of dismissal.

Who loses right to the fine?

The worker hired under the CLT regime loses the right to the FGTS fine when: