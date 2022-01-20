Lab meat like real meat? Cefet-MG researcher explains – Technology

Technology guarantees human food without the need to raise animals to obtain meat (photo: Robyn Beck/AFP) Have you ever imagined eating a piece of meat without an animal having to be sacrificed? Or worrying about diseases and the use of medicines used during their production, in addition to the impacts on the environment? It may seem like something out of a sci-fi movie, but know that it could happen soon.

Professor Aline Bruna da Silva, from the Department of Materials Engineering (DEMAT), from the Federal Center for Technological Education of Minas Gerais (Cefet-MG), is responsible for conducting research on cultured meat, also known as laboratory meat.

“Cultivated meat is meat for human consumption, produced from the culture of animal cells in the laboratory. This is a new technological front that uses tissue engineering reproduction techniques, combining materials and cells, to obtain meat identical to conventional meat. In other words, just meat”, he explains.

According to the researcher, “the development of new technologies in the sector is a matter of survival”.

Basically, the production of cultured meat involves extracting cells from an animal, such as stem cells, in a biopsy. Then, this material is expanded in a bioreactor with adequate nutrients (culture medium) for cell proliferation and differentiation. The meat is then harvested.

“The product resulting from this technology is real meat, but without the need for animal sacrifice, obtained in a clean environment, free of diseases and without the use of antibiotics during its production”, points out the researcher.

Ecosystem and health thank you

The technology guarantees human food without the need to raise animals for meat, bringing benefits to health and the environment.

“It is estimated that with the production of cultured meat, energy consumption can be reduced by up to 50%, greenhouse gas emissions between 75 and 90%, water consumption between 80 and 95% and land use up to 99%”, details Aline.

The food production time is another variable that draws attention: a ton of the product will take about two weeks to produce. The creation of an ox ready for slaughter takes, on average, two years.

In nutrition, cultured meats are considered alternative sources of animal protein, which can bring benefits to human health.

“The levels of fat and cholesterol in cultured meats can be controlled, leading to potentially positive health outcomes, since high levels of cholesterol in the blood can lead to the development of chronic non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases. Due to the inherent characteristics of its production, these meats can also be fortified with vitamins and minerals and, thus, qualify as a food of relevant nutritional value”, explains Andreza Campos, nutritionist at CEFET-MG in Varginha.

For the president of the Brazilian Vegetarian Society (SVB), Ricardo Laurino, cultured meat can be an “interesting option”, with contributions to the environment and the lives of animals.

“We see it as a development, a novelty that can indeed reach a large group of people who, until then, have not given up eating meat and are reluctant about the great possibilities available in plant-based food.”

On the other hand …

No cultured meat company has achieved commercial production in terms of scale or cost in the world, despite advances in recent years.

The first fully lab-grown hamburger was the result of research led by Professor Mark Post, a biologist at the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands, and cost $330,000. Currently, the same hamburger can already be produced for $10.

The difficulties include technical and scientific challenges to leverage the technology, which range from the development of the cell line to the bioreactor project, in addition to the training of qualified professionals to work in the area, points out the professor at Cefet-MG.

In addition to the cost of the product, I need to consider a determining factor for it to reach the Brazilian table: the consumer, says nutritionist Andreza Campos.

“It is important that this type of product can replicate the sensory experiences (sight and taste) brought about by meat consumption. Passing through consumer approval, including overcoming resistance for being a ‘laboratory’ product, while there is a strong preference for natural foods, must be the most decisive challenge”, he says.

regulation

In the world, negotiations for the commercialization of these new products are in full swing. In 2020, Israeli company Eat Just received regulatory approval to sell its chicken grown in Singapore. Soon after, the first facility for meat production was approved and regulated, also in Singapore.

Food safety is a decisive factor for the approval and regulation of products by inspection and control bodies. For this reason, the food industry must meet quality standards, both in terms of hygiene-sanitary and nutritional aspects, that is, it needs to be aware of the absence of all kinds of contaminants and offer nutrients and minerals, explains Andreza.

In Brazil, large companies, such as BRF and JBS, have recently declared that they are investing in this technology and intend to market beef grown in the country from 2024.

These news mobilized The Good Food Institute (GFI), a non-profit institution that seeks to promote and finance innovative solutions to solve the world’s food problem.

The entity organized a workshop for Brazilian regulators, focusing on the teams of the Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (DIPOA/MAPA) and the General Food Management of the National Health Surveillance Agency (GGALI/ Anvisa).

During the event, held between June 17 and 22, 2021, information was presented on the cell culture technique for obtaining meat products, in addition to important points that can be considered in the regulation. The researcher highlights the safety issues of the process and the final product.

Aline was among the technology presenters for the supervisory bodies, alongside the biologist and professor at the Educational Society of Santa Catarina (UniSociesc), Dr. Bruno Bellagamba; from GFI United States scientist Dr. Elliot Swartz; and the chemical engineer and professor at the Federal University of Santa Catarina, Dr. Luismar Porto. The workshop brought together 70 professionals.

This was the first major movement to regulate farmed meat in Brazil, but the challenges are still great, after all, the new product and protocols need to be outlined.

“Conventional regulation of meat will not suit this new reality and there are already initiatives to define regulation and control, but working in uncertainty, after all, there are no well-defined processes. Even such simple issues, such as the deterioration and proliferation of pathogenic microorganisms in cultured meat, need to be researched so that it is possible to define the basis for the regulation”, says Andreza.

