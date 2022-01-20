Last Russian troops leave Kazakhstan, government announces

The last Russian troops who went to Kazakhstan to help President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev quell civil protests against rising fuel prices left the territory on Wednesday, the government said.

The last soldiers were led by General Andrei Serdyukov and were sent to the country through the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) — which, in addition to Russia, brings together five other former Soviet republics.

The roughly 2,000 military personnel who arrived in the first week of the year began to leave Kazakhstan on January 13, following a telephone conversation between Tokayev and Vladimir Putin. They provided security at sensitive points in the country’s main cities, including airports, and helped Kazakh security forces quell the protests.

On Wednesday, sources at the Italian embassy in the country reported that the death toll in these acts against the government had risen to 225, 19 of them police officers or agents of the national security forces. More than 1,700 people on both sides were injured and required hospital care and 1,200 businesses and 100 shopping centers were damaged during the protests.

Officially, the government reports 165 deaths of “extremists and terrorists” and 12 of security forces. The Attorney General’s Office reported that “the courts considered 8,354 administrative cases relating to these events and 3,337 received only one notification, without arrests or fines.”

Currently, 1,002 people are detained for having participated in the protests.

“At the same time, 695 preliminary investigations into serious and particularly serious cases were indicted, including 44 cases of terrorism, 15 cases of murder and six cases of propaganda to seize power. 780 people were arrested as suspects, 695 of whom were sentenced to prison”, the note also says.

Kazakhstan is a country that lives under an authoritarian government and, since the end of the Soviet Union, in 1991, it has had only two presidents elected in very questionable elections. Civilian protests are very rare, the only one recorded before 2022 taking place three years ago.

The acts began questioning the end of the government’s control over the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) that is used in homes and also in vehicles, which would cause an increase in the final value. During the protests, the government of Prime Minister Askar Mamin fell and Tokayev ordered the suspension of the measure on LPG for six months.