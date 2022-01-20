Latam Airlines changes flights from Brazil to the US due to uncertainties about 5G; see if you were affected

Airlines around the world — including Brazil — rushed this Wednesday (19) to cancel or change flights to the United States due to an ongoing dispute over rolling out 5G near US airports.

Companies have been warned that the problem appears to particularly affect the Boeing 777, a long-range, wide-body aircraft used by carriers.

In Brazil, Latam Airlines said it had to withdraw its Boeing 777, with capacity for 410 passengers, from some scheduled flights between Brazil and the United States.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Instead, the company will use the Boeing 787, which seats 300 passengers, on the Guarulhos-Miami route and the Boeing 767, with a capacity of 221 people, on the Guarulhos-New York route.

“Latam regrets this situation, totally beyond its control, and is making every effort to communicate daily to everyone as early as possible,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, a total of four flights should be affected by the change. These are flights LA8190 (Guarulhos-Miami) and LA8180 (Guarulhos-New York), this Tuesday (18), and LA8191 (Miami-Guarulhos) and LA8181 (New York-Guarulhos), scheduled for this Wednesday. As a result, some passengers had to be accommodated on flights scheduled for other dates.

Read too:

US airline industry cites risks, calls for delay of 5G near airports

Embraer stated that the problem “only applies to operations in the US territory”. “Embraer has been following the discussions on the possible impacts of 5G technology on aviation, has continuously collaborated with the competent aeronautical authorities and guided its operators to ensure the highest degree of safety for the operation of Embraer aircraft in this scenario,” he said in a statement.

The Brazilian manufacturer added that it is in “continuous cooperation with Anatel”, the regulatory agency for the telecommunications sector in Brazil.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

As of 2 pm on Wednesday, Brasília time, at least 219 flights to or from the US (including domestic flights) had been cancelled, according to air monitoring company FlightAware. The number of delayed flights was 539.

The cancellations come even after mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay new mobile phone service near some US airports, planned for this week.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, the American ANAC) has cleared several aircraft to fly at airports with the 5G signal, but the Boeing 777 is not on the list.

The FAA fears that 5G’s C-band range could interfere with radio altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of planes above the ground and help pilots land in low visibility. The administration will allow planes with accurate altimeters to continue operating, but those with older equipment are prohibited from landing in low-visibility conditions.

Similar mobile networks have been rolled out in dozens of other countries — sometimes with concessions such as reducing the power of networks near airports, as France has done. But in the US, the issue has pitted the FAA and airlines against the Federal Communications Commission and telecommunications companies.

AT&T and Verizon said their equipment will not interfere with the planes’ electronics, but FAA officials saw a potential problem, and the telecommunications companies agreed to delay the installation while the issue is resolved.

What the airlines say

Sought, Gol said it is attentive to the deployment of 5G technology in the US. “We will continue to monitor the evolution of this technology in the markets in which we operate, promptly incorporating all the recommendations of manufacturers and regulatory agencies.” The company will resume flights to the United States in May, after suspension due to the pandemic.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) has not yet responded to the report on the matter.

Emirates Airlines, one of the leading East-West transport companies, was one of the first to be affected. The Dubai-based company announced it would discontinue flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, New Jersey, Orlando, Florida, San Francisco and Seattle. Flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington were maintained.

In its announcement, Emirates cited the cancellation as necessary due to “operational concerns associated with the planned rollout of 5G mobile network services in the US at certain airports”. The UAE has successfully started 5G coverage at all its airports without incident, like dozens of other countries.

Air India also announced on Twitter that it would cancel flights to Chicago, Newark, New York and San Francisco “due to the deployment of 5G communications equipment”. Two Japanese airlines, Japan Airlines and Nippon Airways, also said the Boeing 777 is affected by 5G signals, as they announced cancellations and changes to their schedules.

Korean Air switched four passenger planes from Boeing 777s to 787s and two cargo planes from 747-8s to 747-400s overnight and will continue to refrain from operating 777s and 747-8s at affected U.S. airports, a spokeswoman for Korean Air said. company, Jill Chung.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific said it is adopting different types of planes where necessary for affected airports and that its flights to the United States have not been affected so far. Taiwan’s EVA Air also said it had taken “contingency measures to ensure the safety of the flight”, without giving further details.

Air France, however, announced that it intends to continue flights with its Boeing 777 to American airports, but did not explain the reason for not changing aircraft.

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related