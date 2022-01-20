Leader’s room is allegedly leaked on Globoplay

Fans of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) stirred social networks with the alleged leak of the leader’s room in this edition of the reality show on Globoplay, the streaming service of the carioca broadcaster.

On Twitter, fans of the show reacted to the supposed photo of the place, which has a big screen, a tactical table, a small dance floor and the decor in shades of blue and purple.

Questioned by splash, Globo has not yet confirmed the alleged leak. There were those who compared it to Karol Conká’s party at “BBB 21”, who praised the room and a fan who pointed out similarities with the decoration of “BBB 9”. Check out the internet reaction:

