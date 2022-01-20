Leak in public accounts should reach R$ 106.2 billion in 2022

Estimate of the Independent Fiscal Institution of the Senate considers that the negative result will be influenced by the approval of the PEC of the Precatórios

THE Independent Tax Institution (IFI) of the Senate estimated a R$106.2 billion deficit in public accounts in 2022. The projection is part of Tax Monitoring Report January, just published.

According to the entity, the approval of the PEC of the Precatórios opened space for more spending, leading to a worsening of the result.

For 2021, the expectation is that the negative result reached R$ 38.2 billion. The official data will be published by the National Treasury on January 28.

“Essentially, the worsening in the primary result forecast for 2022 stems from the increase in expenditures made possible by the enactment of Constitutional Amendments No. of precatories, and the reduction in the rate of growth of primary revenues as a result of the slowdown in economic activity and the relative worsening of the terms of trade compared to 2021”, said the IFI.

