Legends Arceus has new leaks with copy arriving ahead of time

Logistical errors are not uncommon in stores large or small, but when such a slip-up happens in the gaming world, we sometimes have copies of games arriving early, which always results in more leaks. And that’s exactly what happened to pokemon legends arceus, which now has new images and even a video circulating on the internet.

The video above is in very low quality, as are many of the captures that were posted on Reddit. But it looks like the leaks are starting now, and if we had a copy of the game arriving almost a week before launch, chances are it wasn’t just one. That is, expect even more leaks of the game coming soon.

In the new images and video we can see what appears to be the very beginning of the game. You can see how the person customized their main character, a bit of Hisui’s map and some images from the tutorial. The video also shows what it will be like to face other trainers in the game, in what appears to be a first example battle.

pokemon legends arceus is scheduled for release on January 28 this year and, as of this posting, the game’s review embargo has not yet fallen. The title, like all pokemon, will be exclusive to Nintendo’s Switch platform. The game is a spin-off of the main franchise, bringing new mechanics and the most open map we’ve ever seen in a game in the series.