Lençóis City Hall investigates hospitalization of child after vaccination

Health





10-year-old girl is hospitalized at Unimed Hospital in Botucatu

A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized in Botucatu after receiving the vaccine against Covid-19 in the city of Lençóis Paulista this Tuesday, 18.

According to reports, she fainted and was taken by her parents to the CMU, Unimed Medical Center, in Lençóis Paulista. She was then transferred to the Unimed Hospital in Botucatu, which is a reference in the region.

There will be an investigation to find out if there is a relationship between the event and the application of the Pfizer immunizer.

Unimed de Botucatu reported that it does not provide information about its patients. The City Hall of Lençóis Paulista issued an official statement about the incident. See below in full.

OFFICIAL NOTE

Last night, approximately 12 hours after being vaccinated, a child (who is currently conscious and stable) presented changes in heart rate and passed out according to the father’s report, so he was taken to the private health network for professional care. , where she was revived. The Health Department of Lençóis Paulista, following the protocols of the Ministry of Health and the State Department of Health, correctly applied the Pfizer infant dose, which is approved by Anvisa. The child has a clinical picture of asthma as a comorbidity. The Health Department of Lençóis Paulista is in contact with all those responsible for the other children vaccinated yesterday for follow-up. It is important to point out that, as the service took place through the private network, the Health Department has not yet had access to the child’s medical and care records and will officially request the documentation. The Municipality of Lençóis Paulista, through its Secretary of Health and its Epidemiological Surveillance, has already informed the Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo, through the Health Surveillance, and awaits a response and instructions from Organs responsible bodies. Health Department of Lençóis Paulista – City Hall of Lençóis Paulista

share this news