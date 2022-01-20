Lewandowski orders the Public Ministry to inspect parents who do not vaccinate their children

posted on 01/19/2022 20:18 / updated on 01/19/2022 20:20



(credit: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF)

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Ricardo Lewandowski, ordered, this Wednesday (1/19), the Public Prosecutor’s Offices of all states and the Federal District to adopt measures to inspect parents who are not vaccinating their children against Covid. -19.

In the letter, the minister says that the MPs must guarantee the necessary measures to monitor whether childhood vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is being carried out in accordance with the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA) and the Federal Constitution.

Lewandowski’s request is a response to the request of the Sustainability Network party that asked the Supreme Court for the Guardianship Council to monitor childhood vaccination. However, the minister understood that the task must be carried out by the MPs.

“Urgently notify the Attorneys General of Justice of the States and the Federal District so that, pursuant to article 129, II, of the Federal Constitution, and article 201, VIII and X, of the Statute of the Child and Adolescents (Law 8.069/1990), undertake the necessary measures to comply with the provisions of the aforementioned normative precepts regarding the vaccination of minors against Covid-19”, says an excerpt from the order.

Brazilian supports vaccination

Eight out of ten Brazilians (79%) support the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years against covid-19. This is what a Datafolha survey released last Monday (1/17) points out — the percentage corresponds to 132.5 million people. On the other hand, 17% of respondents reject childhood immunization; 4% had no opinion.

Childhood vaccination began in Brazil last Saturday (15/1). It starts at a serious time of the covid-19 pandemic. This Wednesday, Brazil broke the record for the highest number of daily cases in the entire pandemic: 204,854 infections registered, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the Ministry of Health, released at 18:00 (Brasilia time). There were also 338 deaths from the disease.