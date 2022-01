Ricardo Lewandowski went beyond the Network’s request, which only wanted supervision by the guardianship councils| Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/SSTF

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, determined this Wednesday (19) that the Public Ministry of all units of the federation inspect parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against Covid. He accepted a request from the Network, but went further, as the party wanted inspections and fines to be carried out by the tutelary councils.

In a letter to the heads of the MPs, sent “urgently”, the minister ordered them to “undertake the necessary measures” for the vaccination of children, which may include, in principle, the imposition of a fine of 3 to 20 minimum wages, and the double in case of recidivism. In the decision, he also cited norms of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) that allow the MP to promote “appropriate judicial and extrajudicial measures” and ask the Justice to apply a penalty, “without prejudice to the promotion of civil and criminal liability of the offender”. .

In early January, the Ministry of Health approved the availability of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, following the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), but noted that it would not be mandatory. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) do not consider vaccination of children a priority.

The Network activated the STF to force parents to vaccinate their children, based on the ECA, which says that “children must be vaccinated in the cases recommended by the health authorities” – Anvisa, however, did not manifest itself for the mandatory vaccination against Covid in children, only recommended its application to children, emphasizing that the decision, including regarding availability, would be up to the Ministry of Health.

