Like Ipatinga, Sabar City Hall sends a message to Natlia from BBB22

At BBB22, Natlia denies her origins and irritates the miners (photo: Reproduo/Globo)

Looks like



Natlia Deodato



is not pleasing the miners during their participation in the



BBB22



. After the city hall of Ipatinga answered the sister, now it was the turn of the city of



sabar



send your message on social media.

That’s because the nail designer ‘omitted’ her real hometown when presenting herself as a Belo Horizonte native on the reality show, even though she was born in Sabar, in the metropolitan region, according to Gshow.

Netizens point out that she is denying her origins and pretending to be something she is not.



Ironically, the



Sabar City Hall



also criticized Natlia’s stance on the program:

“Sabar at @BBB? Nothing like that! Just a lot of buzz. Unlike our friend and beloved sister @PrefeituradeIpatinga, so beautiful and cordial, we weren’t even mentioned by our resident on the global reality. And look at that @DeoNaty_ born and raised in Sabar, people!”, reads part of the publication.



On the first day of the program, the Minas Gerais native won the rejection of the residents of Ipatinga for calling the city an “interiorzo”: “But very tasty for those who like roa”, she said, in conversation with athlete Paulo Andr.

“Although we have a fantastic rural area, which houses several tourist spots to walk around and enjoy good times, we are not a ‘roa’”, replied the profile of the city hall, on the occasion.

