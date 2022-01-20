Lima Duarte advises Bolsonarista Regina Duarte: “You can’t end up like this”; video

the consecrated actor Lima Duarte, 91 years old, published a video on his Instagram profile in which he uses good humor to criticize the bolsonarista Regina Duarte.

He referred to the actress’s recent post, where a montage with the image of Jesus Christ in hand in hand with Jair Bolsonaro (PL), during the president’s internment.

“God, take your hand away from there, my Father. Take your hand away from there. So much dirt in the hand. Regina Duarte, my dear Widow Porcina, has already said many things about you. We worked together for ten years, you were Sinhozinho Malta’s passion and we lived through such a glorious moment for television, for acting and for our lives. (You) can’t end up like this, Regina. whim, try not to end up like this”, says Lima Duarte.

Regina posted the montage in early January and wrote: “I’ve been told it’s fake. But I didn’t believe it. It’s true!… for me it’s true”, published the actress.

Lima and Regina starred, in the 1980s, in one of the most famous couples in Brazilian teledramaturgy, in the telenovela Roque Santeiro, on Rede Globo: Sinhozinho Malta and Porcine Widow.

Lima has already said that Regina’s time at the Secretary of Culture was “shameful and regrettable”

It is not the first time that Lima criticizes the actress. In October 2020, he declared that Regina’s trajectory in secretary of culture of the Bolsonaro government was “shameful and pitiful”.

According to him, “Little Red Riding Hood fell in love with the Big Bad Wolf. I think cultural agents are on the same level as the president, a shallow dish. Wisdom, intelligence and art are being pursued in every way. But this will pass, everything passes. And the Brazilian will survive”.