Linn da Quebrada’s network team is made up of transvestites

Queen of Diversity! The team that monitors the social networks of Linn da Quebrada, a participant of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), who will enter the program today at 1 pm, is composed exclusively of transvestites. In all, there are five administrators monitoring the main networks of the actress: Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. On Twitter, they explained that they are part of a group of 20 people that make up Linn’s professional team, including legal advisors and consultants.

So far, we have 5 ADMs. All are transvestites. Our team has 20 people. Linn was very happy that all the ADMs are transvestites ??? — Linn da Quebrada ??? (@linndaquebrada) January 18, 2022

Linn da Quebrada’s entry into the house of “Big Brother Brasil” was postponed because the participant tested positive for covid-19. Following the protocols, she, Jade Picon and Arthur Aguiar – other members of the ‘Camarote’ group who also tested positive for the disease – are confined in a hotel and preparing to officially enter the program, today, at 1 pm.

Actress, singer, songwriter and social activist, Linn is one of the biggest artists in the Brazilian music scene, with songs mixing funk, hip-hop and rap. With seven years of career and two albums released, Linn always seeks to talk about her reality and truth, breaking various taboos created by society, always with a sarcastic style. An icon of representation for the LGBTQIA+ community, the singer traveled to Brazil with the “Bixarya” tour, between 2016 and 2017, with a setlist of twelve original original songs, being praised wherever she went. In the same year, she was honored by the singer Liniker, through the song “Lina X”.

BBB 22: Linn da Quebrada is confirmed for the program and enters the house today at 1 pm Image: Playback/Facebook

In 2019, she participated in the documentary “Bixa Travesty” that follows her own trajectory, facing all the problems of a sexist and transphobic society. Directed by Claudia Priscilla and Kiko Goifman and with a script signed by Linn herself, the documentary premiered in February 2018 and received several awards, such as the Teddy Award (Germany) for Best Documentary; Mix Brasil Festival of Culture of Diversity, as Best National Feature Film; Gaze LGBT Film Festival (Ireland), for Best Documentary; Biarritz Festival Latin America (France), as Best Documentary; Toronto International Film Festival (Canada), such as Innovation – Inside Out, among others.

Bixa Travesty, documentary about the life of Linn da Quebrada, participant of “BBB 22” Image: Reproduction

Recently, Linn celebrated on her Instagram one of her greatest achievements: the new birth certificate with the name of Lina Pereira dos Santos. In the video, she gets emotional:

“Maybe you’re tired of seeing (me) crying and emotional these last few days, but it’s been very special for me to be living this moment of being able to become who I would like to be”, he said.

