List of Netflix releases in February has Camila Queiroz and erotic series · TV News

Netflix announced this Wednesday (19) the list of its main releases for February 2022. The highlights of the list are the premiere of De Volta aos 15, a national production with Camila Queiroz and Maisa Silva, and the returns of the erotic series Desire. Dark and Toy Boy.

The second month of the year will also mark the debut of Inventing Anna, a new miniseries created and produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy), and One of Us Is Lying, a teen attraction that mixes teenage themes with murder and mystery.

There is also the premiere of the second season of Space Force, a comedy starring Steve Carell (The Office), and the second year of Sweet Magnolias.

In the reality show category, the streaming service will also launch Ideias à Venda, presented by Eliana, and the second season of the North American version of Blind Marriage. This last format will also get an edition located in Japan.

Among the films, the main highlights are Mothers Parallel, a new feature directed by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Leatherface Returns, a sequel to the 1974 horror classic, and Crush at Height 2.

Check out the top Netflix premieres in February:

Series

Dark Desire – Season 2 (Day 2)

Alma (Maite Perroni) tries to rebuild her life after the events of the first season. Now divorced from Leonardo (Jorge Poza), she has decided to take a year off from college classes to attend a support group where she is trying to recover. Her fate will take a dramatic new turn when she learns that a wedding is about to take place.

In this comedy, eccentric detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) enlists the help of celebrities to investigate a series of murders. With guest appearances from Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Conan O’Brien (Conan), Ken Jeong (Drink Up, Don’t Marry), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) and Sharon Stone (Ratched).

Sweet Magnolias – Season 2 (day 4)

Together, friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley) and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) deal with new relationships, old wounds and city politics.

Entrepreneur or cheater? A journalist investigates the way Anna Delvey (Julia Garner) convinced New York’s elite that she was a German heiress. Created by Shonda Rhimes, mind behind Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Toy Boy – Season 2 (Day 11)

While Hugo (Jesús Mosquera) investigates a bombing, he and his friends deal with new adversaries and challenges at work. With María Pedraza, from La Casa de Papel (2016-2021) and Elite.

Space Force – Season 2 (Day 18)

Under new command, General Naird (Steve Carell) and his dysfunctional crew have four months to prove that the Space Force is worth keeping alive. The cast also includes John Malkovich (Red), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Jimmy O. Yang (A Surprise Match) and Lisa Kudrow (Friends).

One of Us Is Lying (18th)

The detention brings together five extremely different students. But a murder and many secrets keep the group together until the mystery is unraveled. Based on the eponymous novel by Karen M. McManus.

Inspired by the homonymous book by Bruna Vieira, the series tells the story of Anita, who, at age 15 (Maisa), dreamed of growing up soon, leaving her small town and traveling the world. But when she turns 30 (Camila Queiroz), she finds herself unhappy and manages to find a way to start over: time travel.

Vikings: Valhalla (25th)

Vikings spin-off (2013-2020) set 100 years in the future. A new generation of heroes emerges to forge their own destiny and make history.

Films

Through My Window (day 4)

Raquel’s (Clara Galle) crush on her neighbor Ares (Julio Peña) turns into something even bigger after he too begins to feel something for her, despite the family’s objections.

Jodi (Ava Michelle) lands her dreamed-up starring role in a school musical, but the pressures undermine her confidence and derail their relationship.

Love with Fetish (day 11)

Love is a pleasant suffering for two co-workers who live a relationship full of games, pain and pleasure. South Korean romantic comedy.

Two single mothers — Janis (Penélope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit) — meet in a hospital room and give birth on the same day. Their connection transforms their lives. Directed by Pedro Almodóvar (The Skin I Live in).

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns (18th)

In this sequel, a group of young people decide to breathe new life into a ghost town in Texas, only to run into Leatherface, the famous chainsaw maniac.