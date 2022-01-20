Litoral de SC is in the top 5 most expensive cities to buy property in Brazil; see ranking

New Fipe Zap index shows that Balneário Camboriú is in third place, followed by Itapema, Florianópolis and Itajaí among the cities of Santa Catarina

The North Coast of Santa Catarina closed the year 2021 among the top 5 cities in Brazil where the square meter is the most expensive, Balneário Camboriú occupies the 3rd place with an average price of R$ 9,358 per square meter, right after São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which lead the ranking.

The survey is carried out by the FipeZape index, which tracks the behavior of the average sale price of residential properties in 50 Brazilian cities, and showed that the sector increased by 0.48% in December 2021, after a rise of 0.53% in November. .

In the list of cities with the most expensive square meter, Itapema follows on the heels of Balneário Camboriú, in 4th place, with R$ 8,856 per square meter, the city surpassed Brasília and continues to advance since the last survey in September.

Santa Catarina also occupies other positions in the top 10, with the capital Florianópolis in 6th place with a square meter worth R$ 8,582 and Itajaí in 8th with R$ 7,909 per square meter.

Comparatively, the market expectation for the variation of the IPCA/IBGE for December 2021 is up 0.68%, according to information released in the latest focus bulletin of the Central Bank of Brazil.

This result, if implemented, will represent a real drop of 0.20% in the FipeZap Index. Individually, 47 of the 50 cities monitored by the index showed a nominal increase in the sale price of residential properties, and in 24 of them the variation calculated by the index exceeded the inflation expected for December.