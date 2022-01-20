Lucas stabs Barbara in the back after the alliance; understand · TV news

Lucas Bissoli did not take seriously the alliance sealed with Bárbara Heck at BBB 22. The sister, winner of the first immunity test, left him and Luciano Estevan as runners-up in the dispute. The model assured that she will not vote for either of them out of respect for the competition, but the capixaba confirmed to Natália Deodato his vote for Bárbara in the coming weeks.

He didn’t like having lost the race to her and Laís Caldas, in addition to being annoyed by the excessive celebration of the gaúcha. Bissoli told Natália that he was approaching Rodrigo Mussi, but Barbara got in his way.

“I used to talk like hell with him. I have a crush on him too, but he walked away like hell. I talked to him one day, then I exchanged three minutes with him before the race. But the closer he gets to Barbara, the more I walk away from him”, he revolted.

Minutes after the “stab” in the back, he backtracked: “If I have to speak ill of Barbara, I’ll speak to Barbara herself.”

During the last endurance test, which lasted just over 12 hours, Bárbara talked to Laís about the week’s wall and asked her friend not to put Lucas and Luciano in the hot seat. “From Pipoca, they are the two I talk to the least, but I won’t vote for either of them out of respect. They stayed with us until the end”, she thought.

Bárbara and Laís are immune to the wall of the week. This Thursday (20), the Camarote group will do a new test, also in doubles, to compete for two more immunities – they were out of the competition with Pipocas due to the absence of Jade Picon, Arthur Aguiar and Linn da Quebrada .

