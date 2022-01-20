Ludmilla has already composed music missing Brunna

Yes, what all the fans of the pop, funk and pagode singer were wishing for happened. Ludmilla has already written a song about the longing she is feeling for her beloved, Brunna Gonçalves, who is on BBB22. And here, in the LeoDias column, you can find out when the new track by Rainha da Favela will be released.

Last weekend, Ludmilla composed track 212 (Two One Two), which will be available next week and is part of the carioca’s “suffrência” repertoire. If Lud’s fans were in an uproar to know if the lack of Brunna Gonçalves would earn them new melodies, the answer is yes and there is still much more to come.

3 Cards_Galeria_de_Fotos-bruna Brunna Gonçalves, 30, is a dancer, youtuber and digital influencer. Born in Rio de Janeiro, he gained the spotlight after assuming a relationship with singer Ludmilla Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 She began her dance career at age 15, when she auditioned for the first time and was approved for a vacancy in the United States.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 Without the support of her parents, the influencer even lived inside a train to follow her dream of being a dancer.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 A digital content creator since 2015, the youtuber also worked publishing videos about beauty and lifestyle on the audiovisual platform. Over time, he saw the number of followers grow and took a liking to his new career.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 In 2017, he started to compose the ballet corps of funkeira Ludmilla, at which time he gained more visibility in the dance area.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 Very friendly, Brunna and Ludmilla realized that the feeling between them went further. In 2019, they took up dating and got married in a surprise ceremony held on the dancer’s birthday.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 Extremely vain, the influencer does not hide that she has performed numerous aesthetic procedures. In fact, Brunna even shared her before and after on social media.Playback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 “I filled out my jaw, cheekbones, chin, mouth, Chinese mustache and dark circles” and “I shaved my back, then it enhanced my butt”, were some of the statements made by the dancerPlayback / Instagram ***Bruna-Gonçalves-bbb-22 With more than three million followers on social networks, Brunna is one of the participants of the 22nd edition of the Big Brother Brasil programPlayback / Instagram 0

Another song composed by the singer for Brunna is Maldives, made on their last trip to the archipelago located in the Indian Ocean. It is worth remembering that this song has already become the subject of Big Brother Brasil 22 last Tuesday (1/18) when Brunna revealed to the brothers that very soon his wife would release a track in honor of her.

