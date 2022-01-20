Ludmilla’s wife, Brunna closes her face during praise for Anitta · TV News

Brunna Gonçalves was embarrassed while Rodrigo Mussi and Vinicius Fernandes, Vyni, praised Anitta within the BBB 22. This Wednesday (19), Ludmilla’s wife frowned upon seeing the members of Pipoca lift the ball from the powerful, rival of the beloved.

“When we have something in here, we end up not valuing it, we criticize it, we say it’s vulgar, this and that. But Anitta is just the opposite of all that”, said the bachelor of law during a chat in the confinement room.

At this moment, the camera of the live broadcast of the reality focused on Brunna’s face, who was frowning and looking down. Then, the digital influencer provoked a slight smile from the dancer when stating that Anitta is “fuck for the plague”.

“She proved, not that she needed to, but she proved that music exists in Brazil before and after Anitta”, Fernandes continued, and Brunna kept her facial expression of indifference.

Within the reality, the feud between Anitta and Ludmilla came back to the fore because of Brunna’s attitudes. At dawn on Tuesday (18), the sister avoided dancing and singing the songs of the powerful while the other participants had fun with the moment of relaxation.

