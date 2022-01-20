Lula calls Moro a scoundrel. Ex-Judge Rebuts: “You Will Be Defeated”

posted on 01/19/2022 17:37 / updated on 01/19/2022 17:37



(credit: Agencia Brasil)

Earlier, this Wednesday (1/19), former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a press conference only for ‘independent vehicles’ and the PT. In one of his responses, the PT attacked his executioner in Operation Lava-Jato, Sergio Moro, calling him a “scoundrel”.

“Thank God, I managed to dismantle the scoundrel that was Moro in the judgment of my cases, (Deltan) Dallagnol and the fake news against me”, pointed out Lula.

On Twitter, Moro, who recently invited Lula to debate “at any time, about the monthly allowance and petrolão”, countered the insults. He said that PT “will be defeated” at the polls and that he used public money to “finance dictatorships”.

“Canalha is the one who robbed the Brazilian people for years and who used our money to finance dictatorships. And gang is the name of the group that did that, put by you, Lula, in Petrobras. You will be defeated. It only offends because there is no way to explain the corruption in your government”, published the Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro government.