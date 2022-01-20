Lula: ‘If Bolsonaro’s problem was not knowing how to eat shrimp, I could teach him’

Former President Lula (PT) mocked the episode in which the doctor Antônio Macedo, rushed from the Bahamas to attend to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during his most recent intestinal obstruction, revealed that the cause of the disease would have been an unchewed shrimp.

“If Bolsonaro’s problem was not knowing how to eat shrimp, I could teach him. He has to peel off the rind and chew it at least 16 times, as the doctor said. There was no need to bring a doctor from the Bahamas,” Lula said during a press conference given to journalists from independent websites, in Brasília, this Tuesday 18th.

Before, the former president took stock of how the country will be when, possibly, assuming the position of president again, in 2023.

“The Brazil of 2023 will be a much more destroyed Brazil than the one of 2003. It will need a lot more conversation, a lot more patience and a lot more skill for you to rebuild this country. the PT.

Next, Lula questioned the federal government’s expenses to seek the doctor in the Bahamas. According to the former president, 600 thousand reais would have been disbursed for an official plane to meet Macedo, who was on vacation.

“If I had a telemedicine consultation, which they tell us so much about that telemedicine will solve it, why not in the Bahamas here in Brazil? Bolsonaro there on the small screen and the doctor saying ‘oh man, learn to eat shrimp’. Did I need to pay 600 thousand reais on a plane while children don’t have a test?”

The former president still got emotional when dealing with the situation experienced by millions of Brazilians under Bolsonaro’s administration. He also attacked the former captain, who often says that it was not possible to fulfill campaign promises due to external factors, such as the pandemic or the legacy of PT governments.

“I can’t lie, I can’t win at 76 and say ‘look, I won, but you can’t do things’. I can’t say ‘sorry, I have to serve the market, I have to serve Faria Lima, have fiscal responsibility, keep a ceiling on expenses’…And the ceiling on food, salary, health? Who will give it back to these people?”, Lula asked, signaling again that he intends to review the policies initiated by Michel Temer (MDB) and deepened by Paulo Guedes.

In the last week, the debate on his candidacy revolved around a possible repeal of the labor reform, review of the spending cap policy and reversal of the pension reform, practices rejected by the so-called ‘financial market’. On the occasion, the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, even stated that Lula would not respond to the ‘mi mi mi mi of the market’, a statement corroborated by the former president during his response.