Lula strokes Kassab and PT want Alckmin vice for the PSD, but the path is not simple

A statement by Lula on Wednesday 19 indicates the attempt to move important pieces in the electoral chess. In a stage of intensifying negotiations behind the scenes, the leader of the polls patted Gilberto Kassab’s PSD during an interview in Brasília.

It’s not by chance. The pessedistas have the 5th largest bench in the Chamber, with 35 deputies. In addition, Kassab’s influence could be decisive in facilitating the notorious governability of a new PT administration.

“We have to define some things to give sustainability to those below. If we sit down to talk and build a political force… I have been talking a lot with Gilberto Kassab’s PSD, with Kassab. It is possible that we can build something together, it is quite possible”, said Lula.

It is also not an isolated event. PT leaders do not hide their desire to count on the PSD in the 1st round of the October elections. In a scenario considered ideal by some PT exponents, the former toucan Geraldo Alckmin would be the deputy on Lula’s ticket by the PSD, not by the PSB or Solidarity.

“I defend. I think the political situation is very serious, the situation in the country is dramatic”, said the Capital Letter Deputy Reginaldo Lopes (MG), the PT’s new leader in the Chamber. He said he wanted the PSD to “understand” that the moment Brazil is going through “is not one of normality and can contribute to this policy of Lula, a statesman, republican, who seeks to unite the country”.

“It is essential for the PT to work to consolidate a strong federation, to have a programmatic base, and to seek a majority alliance indicating a vice president in a broader party, such as the PSD. And Alckmin’s name is one of the most historic of the PSDB, he has a very different concept of the State from the toucans who were lost in a failed charm”, adds the PT leader.

In a reserved character, other PT leaders follow the line of Reginaldo Lopes. “It would be good for Lula’s candidacy to have the support of the PSD, but I don’t think it’s as easy a conversation as the one with the PSB or with other left-wing parties”, assesses an influential PT deputy, who also says he is not in a position to nail Kassab’s desire.

Publicly, Kassab denies any possibility that the former governor of São Paulo could run for Lula’s vice-president by the PSD. This week, in an interview with Brazilian Mail, declared that he would not allow “a person of Geraldo Alckmin’s standing to join dreaming of something that might not happen”, in reference to the alliance with the PT candidate in the 1st round.

Kassab maintains, at least in front of cameras and microphones, the launch of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (MG), as a PSD candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, despite his poor performance in the polls of voting intentions.

There is also another component that hinders the PT/PSD alliance: the movement of the administration of Jair Bolsonaro. The former captain can hand over the leadership of the government in the Senate to Alexandre Silveira, president of the PSD from Minas Gerais, who will replace Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) in the Casa Alta, approved last month for the Federal Court of Auditors.

Silveira, who was already director of Technical and Legal Affairs for the Senate Presidency, is Pacheco’s ally. He was also at the head of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Metropolitan Management in Minas Gerais and the Health Secretariat of the government of Anastasia.

Gilberto Kassab is in isolation in São Paulo after testing positive for Covid-19. According to his press office, he is in a good mood and has decided to stay in a hospital to avoid contact with family members.