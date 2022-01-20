Macron calls for abortion to be a basic right in the European Union

President of France spoke about a subject under debate with pre-campaign connotations in the bloc’s Parliament

During a debate by the European Parliament, held in Strasbourg this Wednesday, 19, the president of the France, Emmanuel Macron, suggested that abortion be incorporated into the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. The centrist’s speech, who has not yet decided whether he will seek reelection, had pre-campaign connotations for the French presidential elections in April. “I want us to consolidate our values ​​as Europeans, which are our unity, our pride and our strength. Twenty years after the proclamation of our Charter of Fundamental Rights, I hope we can update it to be more explicit about protecting the environment or recognizing the right to abortion,” Macron proposed in a speech to MEPs. The representative thus presented the priorities of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union for the next six months. Macron, who recalled that this document enshrined the abolition of the death penalty in the EU, called for this debate to be opened “freely with our citizens of great European conscience to give new impetus to our rule of law”. This document, which includes the civil, political, economic and social rights of Europeans and was proclaimed in 2000, requires the unanimous reform of all Member States, so Macron’s message has more political than practical symbolism.

*With information from EFE